In a statement issued on Tuesday night, a copy of which was seen by Sky News Arabia, the group called on all the youth of the capital to join them, to expel the mercenaries from the Police College on Al-Hadaba Al-Wusta Street, 5 kilometers from the center of Tripoli, after “their persistence in their transgressions.” Where “they began threatening the region with weapons.”

What happened?

According to sources who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the events followed as follows:

Verbal skirmishes took place between groups of foreign mercenaries and young people participating in the demonstrations that took place in the capital the past two days, denouncing the meeting of Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush, who was later dismissed, with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

The youth entered into a conversation with the mercenaries, asking them to “leave their country and let Libya’s affairs be run by the Libyans themselves,” but an armed group forcibly removed them from the place.

Clashes took place between the youth and the mercenaries who were stationed in the camp of the former 32nd Brigade, in addition to the Police Officers College.

The Libyan political researcher, Muhammad Qashout, praised the youth’s movements, which he described as courageous, and considered that the incident “disproves everyone who tried to deny the presence of mercenaries in vital locations inside Tripoli, and even confirms that they occupy state headquarters and institutions and move freely therein.”

“The position of this group is no more than 4 kilometers from Militia 444, which markets itself as playing a role in maintaining security and combating crime in the west of the country,” Qashout told Sky News Arabia.

Qashut asked, “If this militia is capable of that, why not raid the mercenaries’ headquarters and expel them from the country?”

Expect a “total intifada”

In light of the state of grievances that the Libyan street is experiencing against the mercenaries, the activist from Tripoli, Salah Ali, believes that the events will develop into a “comprehensive uprising” against the mercenaries and militants controlling the capital, as part of the “peaceful movement” that has been calling for change and has been active for years.

And “the people of the capital do not count much on the militias joining their ranks against the mercenaries, as the two sides are not much different from each other,” says Ali.

Thousands of mercenaries flocked to Libya from Syria, Chad and other countries after the 2011 protests, which toppled the regime of leader Muammar Gaddafi, and were used to implement foreign agendas.