Sinaloa.- A strong carom type accident registered this Tuesday afternoon at the entrance to the community of Pericos, in the southern zone of Mocorito, left considerable material losses. The alleged perpetrator was said to have fled.

It was around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the accident was reported to the security and relief forces, so agents from the Municipal Public Safety and Transit Directorate arrived at the scene, as well as elements from the Mocorito Fire Department, who they found, at the junction of Mexico 15 with the access boulevard to Pericos, with two seriously damaged vehicles.

Read more: Does not give way and crashes into another vehicle in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

It is a car of the Volkswagen brand, Jetta line, model 2019, white, with registration number VPF712B; as well as a Mazda vehicle, line 3, dark gray, of foreign origin, which resulted in serious damage to the bodywork and mechanical parts. It was reported that there was a third unit involved, which is presumed to be the cause of the event, of which data is unknown, since its driver fled aboard it. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.