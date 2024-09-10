The Carabinieri continue their investigations into the case of 39-year-old woman died after being hit, on the night between Sunday and Monday, while crossing the road on Via Tiburtina in Tivoli Terme (Rome). Some witnesses were already heard yesterday.

From the military reconstructiona first car stopped and let the woman cross, then two other cars arrived at high speed: one managed to avoid the woman while the other ran her over without stopping. Among the hypothesis under consideration by investigatorsstill to be verified, even that of a race between cars.