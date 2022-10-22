Luca and Paola, the parents of Francesco Valdiserri, received a touching message from Totti in this moment of enormous pain

A very unpleasant episode occurred in Rome in the late evening of last October 19th. A car driven by a 23-year-old girl, who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, ran over and took the life of Francesco Valdiserri, a young man of only 20 years. In a moment of such great despair, the young man’s parents received a message from a special person, Francesco Totti.

Francesco, on the evening of last Wednesday 19 October, had spent an evening at the cinema with a friend. After the movie she was taking a walk on the Christopher Columbusthe well-known thoroughfare of the capital, when in a few moments what no one could have foreseen happened.

A car, a Suzuki Swift, went off the road, hit a light pole and a tree, and then hit the 20-year-old in full. The clash was very violent and the boy died practically on the spot.

The driver, one 23 year old girltransported to the hospital for minor trauma, the tests carried out resulted positive alcohol and drugs. She is now being investigated for street murder and is under house arrest.

Totti’s message for Francesco Valdiserri’s family

Francesco Valdiserri was a young man with a clear head and many dreams. He was the son of Paola Di Caro and of Luca Valdiserritwo journalists from de The Corriere della Serawho are now obviously ravaged by incalculable pain.

In the hours following their son’s disappearance, a message for them by one special person. A personality that Rome has in his blood and that all Romans carry in their hearts, Francesco Totti.

The former footballer wrote a letter very moving for Paola and Luca, showing his closeness. Here it is below:

When news comes about the loss of a child like this you don’t know where to start. Luca and Paola have traveled with me my growth from boy to man to father. From a young player to a professional, the road was long. And when they call their son Francesco… What can you say today?

Thus begins the letter from the former captain of Rome. Then it continues.