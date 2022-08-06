Sydney Sweeney (24), who after acclaimed roles in hit series is known as one of the most promising young actresses, has recently suffered from severe panic attacks. She sometimes thought she was going to die, but there’s no stopping her. “I don’t have enough income for that.”

She plays in success series The Handmaid’s Tale and Euphoriahas been nominated for two Emmy awards, was featured on the cover of vogue, has 14 million Instagram followers and is the face of luxury brands Armani and Miu Miu. The American Sydney Sweeney has money like water, you might think. But nothing could be further from the truth, she reveals to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress, also known from the HBO series The white lotus, was on the brink of burnout last June. She feels a lot of pressure to make the most of her wave of success, while a small voice in her head whispers that it could be over at any moment. The panic attacks were so intense that at times it seemed as if her last hour had come. ,,I went completely crazy,” said Sydney. See also Minister Van der Wal hears farmers' cry for help, but stands firm: 'Goals are clear and ready'

She was forced to leave with family for two phone-free weeks and only did things that make her happy, such as hiking and skiing. The attacks stopped and things are getting better, but: ,,I still can’t shut my head and I’m not sleeping.”



Quote

They don’t pay actors like they used to Sydney Sweeney

She doesn’t want a longer break, but it would also be impossible. “Suppose I want to take a six-month break, I don’t have enough income for that,” she says. “There is no one to support me, no one I can turn to to pay my bills or ask for help.”

You quickly expect a role in Euphoriathe most-watched series on HBO since Game of thronespay enough to live a worry-free life. “They don’t pay actors like they used to,” says Sweeney, who notes that streaming services have no reruns and therefore no royalties. ,,The established stars still earn enough, but I have to give five percent to my lawyer, ten percent to my booking agents, three percent to my manager. And I have to pay my publicist every month, which is more than my mortgage.”

Sydney Sweeney at Euphoria. © AP



Nice house, no money for fence

Sydney doesn’t want to feel sorry, but to show that the actor’s life is not as rosy as it seems. Interviews are part of her job, but she regularly has to pay for the costs of travel and styling herself. She doesn’t do her big collaborations with brands like Miu Miu for fun. “If I acted alone, I couldn’t afford a life in Los Angeles. I do those jobs because I have to.” Read on under the post





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

So she does have that life in Los Angeles. Where even many LA natives can only dream of owning their own home in the city, Sydney has purchased a property. No matter how many times her family asks her to leave, the paparazzi are constantly at the door. But unlike the Kardashians, for example, she doesn’t have a huge fence around her house; she had no money for that after the purchase of the house.

Sweeney recently made headlines when she told Ellen DeGeneres about her grandparents’ special reaction to her work. She had forgotten for a moment that she had shot very spicy sex scenes when she concluded with the whole family on a ‘huge screen’ to a new episode of Euphoria to watch.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: