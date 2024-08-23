Saturday, August 24, 2024
History | "yɒbnuƧ won ƨi ƚI ,ǫnilɿɒᗡ yli⅃", Eero Saarinen wrote to his wife – The researcher tells what the issue is

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
History | “yɒbnuƧ won ƨi ƚI ,ǫnilɿɒᗡ yli⅃”, Eero Saarinen wrote to his wife – The researcher tells what the issue is
Architect Eero Saarinen wrote a letter at his father’s funeral, which disappeared for years. It’s a small miracle that it was finally found. You should no longer understand what it says.

Eero Saarinen was born in 1910 in Hvitträski in Kirkkonummi. He died in 1961 in Michigan, USA. Picture: Kalle Kultala / image processing HS

Se looks almost like a normal letter. The handwriting is beautiful, even meticulous. However, the text is strangely tilted to the left. And you can’t tell from the letters.

The letter is from the summer of 1950. It was written by an architect Eliel Saarinen son Eero Saarinen.

