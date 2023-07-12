Every July 11, the United Nations commemorates World Population Day. A day designed to learn about the challenges facing human beings as a species and planet Earth due to human overpopulation. This phenomenon has occurred especially since the beginning of the 19th century and has led to 8,000 million people alive by 2022, a figure that will continue to increase until the end of the 21st century.

The explanation to commemorate this issue on July 11 lies on that day in 1987, 5,000 million people were reached on Earth, a record figure for the time that began to put the United Nations on alert as of 1989 due to the forecasts that were projected on population growth and the consequences that it would have for the planet and its resources if the population doubled in the following decades . And it is that the numerical growth of our species since the 19th century has been exponential.

Since its origin, the human being has not stopped increasing its population, except in a couple of periods, such as the Justinian Plague between the 6th and 8th centuries or the Black Death in the 13th. But it is from 1800 when the situation changed. In 1803, 1000 million people were reached and in 1928 2000 million. During the 20th century, it would take fewer and fewer years to increase the population by 1 billion until, in 2022, it reached 8 billion. Some data that the projections keep rising, reaching 9,700 million in 2050 and 10,900 million at the end of this century.

The world population has grown exponentially since the early 19th century. © France 24 / The World Order

The causes of this increase from the 19th century are clear: improvements in living conditions thanks to the industrial revolution, advances in science, massive agriculture, sanitation of water and streets, or advances in vaccines. . But this improvement did not occur all over the planet at the same time, the first to experience it were the majority of European countries and the United States, which is why they were the first to have a population boom from the end of the 19th century to the middle of the xx.

In ancient societies death and birth rates were high but when there were improvements, mortality plummeted and the birth rate remained high: thus the demographic boom was born.

This can be better seen in the following graph. This transition with a large increase in population occurs in the years in which we go from an old demographic regime with high mortality and birth rates to a modern one with low death and birth rates. Virtually every country and region on Earth has gone through, is going through, or will go through this phase, albeit at different times.

The image shows a demographic transition model in which a state goes from an ancient demographic regime to a modern one, significantly increasing its population. © France 24

For this reason, after this phase of great growth in Europe and the United States, other regions of the planet experienced the same in the last third of the 20th century, such as Latin America or Southeast Asia. And others, such as those belonging to the African continent, are just beginning this phase of explosive growth.

However, once the modern demographic regime is reached, populations stagnate or decline. This phenomenon goes hand in hand with the increase in hope and quality of life in these countries. For this reason, for decades, the European population has practically stagnated and in countries like China a similar phenomenon is beginning to be experienced.

This is exemplified in the following map. For there to be positive natural growth, each woman must have an average of 2.1 children, something that no longer happens in any European country, which has very low birth rates. But this trend is also beginning to be noticed in other continents, such as America, Asia or Oceania. The global population grows basically due to the high fertility rates of the African continent. And this is where the biggest challenge lies.

In many countries on the planet, the generation replacement rate of 2.1 children is not reached, a figure that, however, is widely exceeded in Africa. © France 24

So, even though population growth slows, the number of human beings will continue to increase until the end of the century, especially in the poorest countries.

Decades in which several challenges will be presented at a global level that are likely to generate tensions. The most important, without a doubt, is how the planet will withstand more than 10,000 million people with food and water supply needs, especially in decades in which climate change will hit hard-hitting regions with high growth rates, such as Africa. A situation that may lead to migratory movements and future armed conflicts for the most basic resources.