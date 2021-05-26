Bashar al-Assad, the current president of Syria, is serving three terms in Damascus since 2000. A ruler who has massacred the civilian population in the framework of the war and has attacked the opposition to deprive it of democratic opportunities. Compelling reasons for the May 26, 2021 elections to have been described as “illegitimate”, “fraudulent” and “neither free nor fair”, both by the United States and by European foreign ministers.

According to the Syrian Constitution, the presidential term is seven years, with which Bashar al-Assad is preparing for a fourth term. This since he received power in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez, who in turn spent nearly three decades ruling with an iron fist.

The current presidential elections have been ignored by the UN and rejected by the opposition alliance living in exile. The last electoral appointment of this type occurred in 2014, in the midst of the civil war that erupted since Bashar al-Assad’s violent repression of the demonstrators, in the framework of the social protests for the Arab Spring of 2011.

As the country was immersed in one of the bloodiest years of its war, various opposition factions boycotted and prevented the holding of elections in their areas of influence, as did the Free Syrian Army and the Kurdish militias.

From abroad, hundreds of thousands of refugees who had fled the conflict tried to vote at the behest of the Syrian embassies of the host countries, but Al-Assad considered them illegal votes.

Much of the international community, especially the UN, criticized that these elections were held in the middle of a war that to date had claimed the lives of 150,000 people, and they delegitimized an independent scrutiny in such conditions.

In the 2014 elections, several presidential candidates were presented for the first time in half a century

Since 2012, and as part of its strategy to legitimize itself in power, the Bashar al-Assad regime promoted a referendum to approve a new multiparty constitution, which would abolish the historic monopoly of the Baath Party.

This Constitution promised that the 2014 elections would be direct and with more than one candidate. Indeed, 23 presidential candidates registered to compete against al-Assad, of which the Constitutional Court dismissed 21, as they did not meet the rules to be eligible.

Among the reasons for being ruled out as a candidate were that he was an outspoken opponent of the al-Assad regime and had lived outside of Syria in the last decade.

So all the opponents who fled the country in the middle of the war could not qualify for the elections, and therefore they called the maneuver a “farce.”

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks to the media after voting with his wife, Asma, in Douma, a Damascus suburb that was once a key rebel stronghold. © Louai Beshara / AFP

Finally, on June 3, 2014, the elections were held in which Bashar al-Assad reported having swept 88.7% of the votes, out of a 73% participation of the nearly 16 million inhabitants registered for vote.

From the international community, the Arab States of the Gulf, the United States and the European Union did not know the results. Other countries such as Brazil, Iran, Russia and Venezuela jointly approved that the election was “free, fair and transparent.”

The Baath Party and the Assad dynasty have ruled power in Syria for half a century

Before the 2014 elections, the election scenario was different. Both in 2007 and in 2000, the president had been elected by means of a referendum, encouraged by the only party in power, the Baath, of an Arab and socialist nature.

This party was conceived and founded in Damascus in the mid-twentieth century by the thinkers Michel Aflaq and Salah Al-Din Al-Bitar. The Baath’s premise was to combine the beliefs of Arab socialism, nationalism, and pan-Arabism and counterbalance the oligarchy.

However, his rise to power in Syria only occurred until March 1963, after a coup by a military committee called the March 8 Revolution. It was the moment when the Baath Party overthrew by way of arms the government held by the traditional Syrian elite since independence from France in 1946.

Among the military that made up the committee that carried out the coup in 1963 was Hafez al-Assad, a prominent military man who soon rose to commander-in-chief of the Air Force in 1965.

Years later, Al-Assad managed to take full control of the Syrian Army, paradoxically after the defeats in the 1967 Six-Day War against Israel and the intervention in Jordan in 1970.

Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father, used the figure of the referendum to be reelected for about 30 years

In charge of the Army, Hafez al-Assad carried out a new coup by forcing the resignation of President Nureddin al-Atassi, who despite being from the same party, was of Sunni religion, contrary to the Alawite branch of Shi’ism that Al- Assad.

Photo of a mosaic depicting former Syrian President Hafez Al-Assad, taken on March 25, 2018, on the outskirts of Damascus LOUAI BESHARA AFP / Archives

After battling against the leaders of his own party, on February 22, 1971 Hafez al-Assad proclaimed himself president of Syria and the following month submitted his position to a referendum that he won with 99.2% approval. Two years later, in 1973, Al-Assad advanced by way of a referendum the Constitution that governs the country to this day, in which Syria is considered a “socialist, democratic and popular, but not Islamic Republic”.

Article 8 of said Constitution established that the Baath Party would concentrate “the monopoly of the political scene.” So for the nearly 30 years that Al-Assad held power, the opposition was persecuted and violently repressed.

Thus the accounts, with Hafez al-Assad from 1971 to 2000, and his son Bashar from 2000 to 2021, are 50 years of regime in Syria. The last decade of this period includes a civil war that leaves more than half a million dead, 5.7 million refugees and 6.7 million internally displaced. At the head of this violent and repressive regime is Bashar al-Assad, who follows in his father’s footsteps to perpetuate himself in power until the day of his death.