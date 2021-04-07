



The kingdom of Jordan, in the Middle East, staged a crisis. News of the government’s accusations against Prince Hamzah, signaling him of a plot against King Abdullah II, rekindled a past tension between the two brothers. In 2004, Abdullah II stripped the title of crown prince from his half brother Hamzah, to cede it to his first-born. A decision previously executed by the father of both brothers, the remembered King Hussein, who as monarch appointed on four different occasions who would succeed him on the throne.