



© France24

In Egypt, on January 25, 2011, hundreds of thousands of young people took to the streets to protest against the regime of President Hosni Mubarak. The epicenter was Cairo’s iconic Tahrir Square where a revolutionary stronghold originated that defied security forces. There the young people chanted in unison “Bread, liberty and social justice.” His conviction was to occupy the gazebo until Mubarak resigned. But the president would not budge. Finally, on February 11, 2011, after 18 days of consecutive protests that left nearly 850 dead, Mubarak surrendered power.