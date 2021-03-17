Today Syria is nothing like what it was 10 years ago. Now it is a country in ruins, with a burden of more than 500 thousand dead, 6.7 million internally displaced, and 5.6 million exiles. The conflict that began in March 2011 has pitted forces loyal to Bashar Al-Assad against so-called rebels, including the Free Syrian Army, the Al Nusra Front, Kurdish factions of the YPG and Islamic factions such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. But Russia, the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia and more have also fought.

The Syrian War marks 10 years since the spark that ignited the conflict. In 2011, Syria had a population of 22 million people, with a diversity of cultures and religious beliefs, mostly Arabs of Muslim faith.

In that year, the country had four decades of authoritarian rule of the Al-Asad dynasty, Hafez the father -from 1971 until his death in 2000-, and Bashar the son, his successor, who ruled with an iron hand, protected in a prolonged state of emergency. The consequences of those four decades were a marked deterioration of the social state, an absolute detriment to democracy, the increase in poverty and the spread of fear.

With the wave of mass demonstrations in 2011 known as the Arab Spring, countries like Tunisia and Egypt succeeded in overthrowing their authoritarian leaders, Ben Ali and Hosni Mubarak, who had been in power for decades.

In Syria, despite the uncertainty of an equal outcome, a vast majority of citizens took to the streets. The first critical episode occurred in Deraa, a city south of Damascus, in March 2011. Several teenagers were arrested for painting anti-Bashar al Assad graffiti.

The secret police called ‘mukhabarat’, tortured these young people and then massacred their relatives. Anger seized the inhabitants of Deraa, who came out en masse to protest, and whose feelings spread to other cities such as Homs, Damascus, and Aleppo.

The first actors in the conflict: the forces loyal to the government against the opposition rebels

Bashar Al Assad’s response to the social protest was to very quickly militarize the country and contain the protesters with extreme violence.

To do this, it deployed the Syrian Armed Forces, as well as some paramilitary groups known as the ‘Shabiha’, who in April 2011, had already killed at least 300 people.

Three months after the social outbreak, in June 2011, the burials of protesters increased, as well as the movements of refugees to Turkey. It is the same moment that according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, tens of thousands of soldiers deserted from the Armed Forces, and concentrated in rural areas to form a guerrilla opposition to Bashar Al-Assad called the Free Syrian Army.

These anti-government rebels were allegedly financed by Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, who supported the fall of Bashar al Assad, for being a leader of the Alawite creed, a moderate branch of Shiism, in an inhabited country. by a Sunni majority.

In contrast, the Islamic Republic of Iran, a staunch enemy of Saudi Arabia, entered the conflict to support the Al-Assad government, not only as reciprocity for the Syrian support provided in Iran’s war against Iraq in 1982, but also to defend the permanence of Shi’ism in the government of Damascus.

In 2012 he jumped from the marches to direct confrontation. The city of Homs was besieged in February of that year, and in July the Battle of Aleppo broke out in the millenary Syrian metropolis.

Similar to what happened in Homs and Aleppo, the confrontations were replicated in other cities such as Raqa, Hama, the outskirts of Damascus and practically the entire territory. They were two blocks, one made up of the rebels among whom the Free Syrian Army, the Al Nusra Front, Islamic factions such as Al Qaeda and Kurdish factions of the YPG were battling. In the other bloc, the armed forces loyal to Bashar Al Asad, which were joined by the forces of the Hezbollah group, coming from Lebanon and declared enemies of Israel.

But the degradation of the conflict came with two components: chemical weapons bombardments and cluster bombs by the Assad government; and the horrible crimes perpetrated by the Islamic State.

The emergence of the ruthless Islamic State Group and foreign powers

In late 2011, cells of radical Islamists from Iraq crossed the border into Syria, to create the Al-Nusra victory front. These radical Islamists from Iraq, close to Al-Qaeda, recruited thousands of radical Islamists in Syria, and thus renewed the Islamic State organization. A terrorist group that carried out a bloody war against the Al-Assad government, against the civilian population and against everything that was not Muslim.

Faced with the domination of the ruthless Islamic State in northern Syria, an area it controlled in mid-2014 and where it proclaimed a caliphate, the United States decided on September 10 of the same year to enter the war under the premise of fighting terrorism. Several other countries formed a coalition to support the United States’ work in bombing jihadist enclaves, such as the city of Raqa, and in military support for Kurdish factions, the main ones affected by the devastating passage of the Islamic State. Only until December 2018, President Trump claimed to have won the war against that organization.

If the United States entered the war in 2014, so did Russia on September 30, 2015 at the request of Bashar Al Assad, its ally in the Middle East region.

It is worth remembering the importance of Syria for Russian geopolitics, taking into account that the Russians own the Tartus naval base on Syrian territory, a strategic enclave that faces the Mediterranean.

Russian, and also Chinese, support for Syrian government forces was essential for Bashar al Assad to regain control of Aleppo in December 2016. Also so that in 2018 it would once again control 70 percent of the country, except for a stronghold of rebels in the Idlib region, which brings to the scene the Turkish occupation of northern Syria to prevent the passage of millions of Kurds at all costs. and the creation of a state of Kurdistan.

Rebels, government forces, and foreign powers alike are held responsible by organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International for the indiscriminate death of tens of thousands of civilians and the systematic violation of human rights.

Although the active conflict has subsided, in Syria there is no room for hope, with 90% of children in need of humanitarian aid, and a government withholding such aid.