The building was contested from the start. And for more than 100 years the inscription “Dem deutscher Volke” has been emblazoned on the gable. There are many more people than those who said at the weekend that they alone are the people.

A.When some demonstrators broke through the barriers on Saturday and occupied the staircase of the Reichstag building, were they aware of the inscription above them?

“To the German people” is the dedication, which was added in 1916 after many years of conflict, designed by the modern architect Peter Behrens and cast by the Jewish family company Loevy. It was a sign of the sovereign against the monarchy and the enemies of parliamentarism.

But the demonstrators certainly knew that they were in a highly symbolic place. One such was the Reichstag building, construction began in 1884, at an unfortunate location with its back to the city center, suspected by Wilhelm II because the dome was higher than that of the Berlin Palace.

The emperor is said to have called it the “Reichsaffenhaus”, the Nazis despised the parliament that met there, and after it burned down in 1933, they did not rebuild it, but moved to the Kroll Opera across the street. After all, Scheidemann once proclaimed the republic from a window in the Reichstag building.

For the Soviet Union, too, the goal of their battle for Berlin in 1945 was the Reichstag, on which their soldiers hoisted the red flag – which meant so much to them that they later recreated the scene for a photo that went around the world.

In divided Berlin, the unadorned rebuilt Reichstag stood for decades in the empty, quilted Spreebogen, which was kept free in the event of a reunification, which almost no one believed would ever come. Recreational footballers played on the lawn in front of the portico.

When unity did come and the Bundestag made Berlin the seat of government with a very narrow majority and put the building back into its law, Christo’s wrapping turned the unpopular structure into the center of a cheerful capital. And soon people from all over the world were queuing up to climb into the glass dome designed by British architect Norman Foster.

The symbol of the authoritarian state and the failed first democracy has long since become the symbol of a successful democracy that has withstood quite different storms than the most recent demonstrations.

