Zionism is a political ideology that defends the need to create a State for the Jewish people and that, since its origins in the late 19th century, has been fundamental to understanding the recent history of Israel. The movement was founded by the Austro-Hungarian journalist Theodor Herzl and was established after its first convention in 1897. After achieving its objective in 1948 with the creation of the Israeli State, it has continued to be very present in several political parties in the country.

During these days of war between Israel and the Hamas group, there has been talk from various sectors about Zionism and its importance in Israeli politics. But where does this political current that it defends come from?

Modern Zionism emerged at the end of the 19th century in Europe. Just at a time when this continent experienced a rise in nationalism that led to the creation of numerous new states a few years later. This ideology defended that the Hebrew people had the right to also have their own State and that this should be in what they considered to be the original territories of the Jewish people, from where they had been expelled almost two thousand years ago by the Roman Empire. a territory that included the approximate borders between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Its main ideologue was the Austro-Hungarian journalist Theodor Herzl, who convened the First Zionist Congress in the city of Basel, Switzerland, in 1897. The main line defended by those Zionists of the late 19th century is that after centuries of inhabiting European nations it was impossible an integration with the peoples of this continent, since they had suffered constant marginalization and discrimination that had even led to mass killings. Therefore, the only viable solution was to create a state with a Jewish majority where they could live safely.

During the following decades after this first Congress, the idea of ​​​​establishment to create its own state grew and, therefore, the Zionist members began to negotiate first with the authorities of the Ottoman Empire and then with the United Kingdom for its expansion in what was then the British Mandate of Palestine, which at that time had been inhabited for centuries by an Arab population with a Muslim majority.

With the United Kingdom, they achieved the greatest advance in 1917, when they signed the Balfour Agreement, where the United Kingdom supported the creation of a Jewish State in Palestine and that led to hundreds of thousands of Jews arriving in the area from Europe, fleeing especially of the pogroms that took place in Ukraine and Russia.

This massive arrival of Jews caused the first tensions with the local Arab population in those years. However, this first wave of migrants was followed, increasingly frequently, by others due to the rise in Europe of openly anti-Semitic governments such as the Nazis in Germany. Starting in 1939, the United Kingdom tried to prohibit the arrival of more Jews to please the Palestinians, to whom it also promised a future state, but these continued to occur illegally.

The panorama changed radically after the Second World War, when the majority of Holocaust survivors decided to migrate to what would later be known as Israel. The Jewish representatives decided to accept the two-state solution proposed by the United Nations, while the Arabs did not.

Zionism after the creation of Israel

With the birth of Israel in 1948, the main point that had motivated modern Zionism was fulfilled: forming its own State. However, this did not cause its end. Its ideological presence in a good part of the Israeli political parties was important. It is worth remembering that as soon as Israel achieved its independence it had to wage war against several Arab countries that rejected its existence, which is why current Zionism is based on the defense of preserving the State of Israel.

It is important to mention that Zionism is not a homogeneous ideological line. There are several currents that range from a more progressive or liberal vision to a more ultranationalist one that in some cases has even been described as xenophobic.

To give an example, the Likud, which is the ruling party to which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu belongs, is embedded in an ideological organization chart that defends conservative Zionism. However, the Government prior to the war between Israel and Hamas also had the support of ultra-nationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties that mix the idea of ​​national defense with maximum respect for religious traditions and a search for a greater role for Judaism in politics. . There are also Zionist currents close to socialism.

As a final note, it should be noted that Zionism is not defended by all Jews, since it is something merely political. There may be Jews who are anti-Zionists because they oppose the need for Israel to exist or, on the contrary, there may be people who do not profess the religion who are Zionists.