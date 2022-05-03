May 1 is the holiday in honor of workers in much of the world. This date has been celebrated since in 1889 the Second Socialist International decided to name it as a day of vindication and rest for the proletariat in homage to the ‘Martyrs of Chicago’, who three years earlier had been sentenced to death for participating in a strike.

Every first of May a large part of the planet celebrates ‘Worker’s Day’. Throughout the last decades, this day has served as the main act of vindication of unions and workers, to the point of becoming one of the most widely celebrated non-religious holidays in the world. But where does this holiday come from and in which countries is it celebrated?

Practically the entire planet celebrates this day, something that is not usual in other festivities. The exceptions are found in some countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and in the United States and Canada, whose Labor Day is on a different date to try to distance itself from the socialist origin of the day.

A day honoring the ‘Chicago Martyrs’

And it is that the gestation of what we know today as May Day occurred at the First Congress of the Second Socialist International held in Paris in July 1889. Here, the socialist parties of Europe and North America agreed to celebrate this day as a day homage to the proletariat.

The date was chosen in honor of the Chicago Martyrs, a series of American trade unionists who were sentenced to death in 1886 during a strike demanding the implementation of the 8-hour workday. These workers were accused, with practically no evidence and in a highly contested trial, of having committed an attack against police officers.

But, curiously, although the celebration of May Day is given by some American workers, in that country it is not a holiday because the authorities considered that it would be something positive to separate the day of the worker from a date so linked to the labor movement like this.

From that moment, May Day was the day on which workers in industrialized countries at the time claimed the eight-hour workday and the holiday for that date. Something that, over time, was achieved in several nations. The main objective was to establish a system that would dignify the quality of life of the worker through eight hours of work, eight hours of leisure and eight hours of rest.

In Russia it did not come into force until the formation of the Soviet Union in 1917, while nations such as Spain, Portugal or France achieved it in 1919. Other countries would not see results until the 1920s or even later.

The poor conditions of the working class encouraged protests year after year

The success of the follow-up that this day had, year after year, cannot be understood without knowing the conditions of the majority of industrial workers at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th, which were generally very bad.

The workers suffered from sunrise to sunset, had ridiculous wages and, in many cases, were forced to work as children without any type of job security. An ideal context for the communist and anarchist doctrines to flourish in an important part of the proletarian class.

These parties and unionsThey took advantage of the first of May to exhibit their strength before the states with massive demonstrations. In many cases, these protests also demanded regime change. Especially from 1917, when the reference to communism began to be seen in the Soviet Union.

In the countries where the socialist revolution triumphed and this system was implemented, it continued to be commemorated and celebrated as one of the most important days in the calendar. In the midst of the Cold War, this day served for many of these nations, as a moment of veneration for the leader, display of military strength and parade. It is striking how the vindictive character with which this day was initially forged, was left aside, replaced by something more festive.

On the other hand, in the Western bloc, the objectives were changing after the Second World War. The consolidation of the welfare state, decent pensions, universal health care or a minimum wage were the victories that the labor movement gradually obtained. But, with the arrival of the 1980s, there were two events that caused trade unionism to lose strength in Western industrialized countries: industrial reconversion and relocation.

Loss of strength of trade unionism

The United States and Europe stopped having so much population dependent on industry, to focus on a market economy and services, something that caused a significant part of the industrial fabric to disappear to be taken to developing countries. Despite the resistance of trade unionism in the 1980s, the truth is that in the end they were unable to maintain the industry. This weakened the strength that the workers’ movements used to have and, as a consequence, the protesting importance of May Day.

That does not mean that the protests of each year ceased. They never did, but their relative importance in achieving goals declined, as did the number of union members around the world. The power of socialist and, above all, anarchist unions has become testimonial in nations like the United States. In Europe, countries such as France, Spain or the United Kingdom continue to maintain the initials of these organizations, although in most cases, with a much more moderate tone than a few years ago.

But despite this noticeable loss of strength claims in many of the countries continue to exist.Although they are faced in a different way. The first of May has left behind universal proclamations such as the adoption of the eight hours, for more national or local demands.

In addition, for a part of the population, this date has become simply another day of rest to pay tribute to the workers, taking any type of claim out of context, a situation that has also been encouraged by some states by changing the name of the day for ‘Labor Day’, instead of ‘Worker’s Day’. Be that as it may, the historical importance of this day continues and, with it, its legacy.