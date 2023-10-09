





04:21 Archive image. Tens of thousands of Hamas supporters attend a rally to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of the group’s spiritual leader, Sheikh Ahmed Yasin, in an Israeli airstrike a decade ago, in Gaza City, Sunday, March 23, 2014. AP – Hatem Moussa

The origins of Hamas lie in the First Intifada, which pitted Palestinians and Israelis between 1987 and 1993, when the Oslo Peace Accords were signed. Hamas has historically represented some of the factions most opposed to the existence of Israel and achieving any type of peace agreement with the Jewish state. Throughout these more than 30 years of history, their political influence has been increasing, as has their confrontation with Israel, who considers them a terrorist group.