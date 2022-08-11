The heightened military tension between China and Taiwan in recent days responds to a historical context that has been developing for more than seven decades. This territory has been functioning autonomously from Beijing since 1949, when the nationalist members of the Kuomintang took refuge on this island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war in 1949.

The visit of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on August 3 has raised tensions between this island and China to levels not seen in decades, to the point of fearing a new conflict. But why does China claim its sovereignty over Taiwan?

The island of Taiwan has historically belonged to China and its population has always been ethnically from this nation. In fact, only 160 kilometers separate this territory from the Chinese mainland. However, a series of war events that marked China during the first half of the 20th century caused it to move away from the power of Beijing until today.

The Chinese civil war as a background to the political context of Taiwan

To understand its political particularity, it is necessary to go back to the year 1927. On that date, a civil war began in China between the nationalists of the Kuomintang, who had been in power in the Republic of China since 1912, and the communists, who had formed like a party recently.

In this May 2, 1949 file photo, a column of Chinese communist light tanks enter the streets of Beijing, formerly known as Peking, surrounded by a crowd of waving people. © AP File

This conflict for power in Beijing and the rest of China was far away for the island of Taiwan, which at that time had been under Japanese power for more than 30 years and would continue to have a Japanese presence until 1945, but over time the confrontation between nationalists and communists would be vital to understanding what Taiwan is today.

Chinese control over Taiwan would not come until the aforementioned date, when Japan is defeated in the Second Sino-Japanese War, a conflict framed in the context of World War II. Since the invasion of Manchuria by the Japanese army, nationalists and communists had parked their differences to fight the invader and common enemy, but once he was expelled, hostilities returned between the two sides.

The difference is that by 1947, the communists led by Mao Zedong had multiplied their strength thanks to the support of the Soviet Union. While Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang saw its power gradually decline in different regions of China.

Kuomintang leader Chiang Kai-shek appears in the image during a speech in Taipei in 1956. After being defeated in the civil war by the communists, he was forced to flee to Taiwan, although he was never able to return to the mainland. © Julian Wilson/AP

The Kuomintang was forced to flee to Taiwan after losing the war

The nationalists received the support of the United States, but after 1949 their situation became irreversible before the advance of Mao’s troops and Chiang Kai-shek was forced, along with more than a million and a half of his soldiers and members of the Kuomintang , to withdraw to the Island of Formosa, currently known as Taiwan. Mao managed to take over the entire mainland, but was unable to storm Taiwan.

However, despite the military defeat on the mainland, the United States was steadfast in defending its Kuomintang allies and deployed its navy in the Taiwan Strait to deter Mao’s precarious communist army.

It is from this moment on that the political paths of Beijing and Taipei begin to go their separate ways. Mao formed the People’s Republic of China and Chiang Kai-shek declared his power over the Republic of China from Taiwan with the aim of one day returning to retake the mainland. But this never happened.

Crowds with posters of the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Mao Zedong, fill the streets of a city in China, celebrating the triumph of the communist revolution. © AP File

During the early years, the international community recognized the Taiwan-based China under Kuomintang rule as the only China. For the United States or the United Nations, Mao’s government in Beijing was illegitimate. Chiang Kai-shek, for example, signed China’s accession to the UN and sat as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Loss of international recognition in favor of Beijing

But the situation changed radically after 1971. The United States and Mao’s People’s Republic of China began to share an adversary: ​​the Soviet Union. And this began to bring the interests of Beijing and Washington closer together. A context that favored the fact that, as of October 1971, the United Nations recognized only Mao’s People’s Republic of China as the legitimate representative of China and not Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China.

And just 8 years later, in 1979, even the United States recognized the Beijing government as the only legitimate one. At this point, no one considered it feasible for the Kuomintang to regain power on the continent, and Washington was interested in having Communist China on its side in the Cold War against the USSR.

Beginning in the 1970s, fewer and fewer nations in the world recognized Taiwan as a state, and its presence in international organizations such as the International Olympic Committee or the WHO was disappearing.

Then-Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong, left, and former US President Richard Nixon shake hands as they meet in Beijing on February 21, 1972. © AP File

However, the United States continued to maintain a strong alliance with Taipei thanks to a close commercial and military relationship. And he warned communist China that any attempted invasion of Taiwan would seriously challenge US interests.

But from Beijing, Taiwan was still considered part of the People’s Republic of China. Something like a “rebel” province. In the 1980s, attempts were made to include Taiwan in the “one country, two systems” model that Hong Kong and Macau once had, but the Taiwanese government rejected it.

End of Kuomintang aspirations and increased demands for self-determination

In addition, the situation has become more complex since 1997. That year, Taiwan went from being a democracy and only three years later, the Kuomintang – a party that still considers itself Chinese – lost the elections against the Democratic Progressive Party, a formation that He rejected the idea of ​​returning to the mainland to retake power in Beijing and that he wants Taiwan’s self-determination as a nation.

And it is that seven decades later there has been a paradox in Taiwan. Although the initial goal of those who once fled to the island to escape the communists was to return to the mainland, many of their descendants no longer feel Chinese but Taiwanese. An effect of so many years of disconnection with China.

But this is something that Beijing will not tolerate. Accustomed to suffocating forcefully any attempt at secession that may exist in what it considers to be part of its territory. That is why gestures such as Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, making it appear as if he were an independent political actor, are a red line for the Xi Jinping government, which aspires to tacit control over Taiwan at some point.

The question now is whether this will happen in the near term or not. Several factors depend on this, such as the cost of an operation on a territory that has been preparing for a possible invasion for decades or the possible entry into a theoretical conflict of the United States. Although in this last case Washington will have a hard time denouncing an invasion of Taiwan, when not even they themselves recognize this territory as an independent nation. Something that makes it impossible for Taiwan to be protected by international law.