Following the Hamas attack against Israel, there has been speculation about the alleged role that Iran could play. This nation is Israel’s greatest enemy in the region and controls several armed militias in Arab countries neighboring Israel. Iran also maintains a strong geopolitical dispute with Saudi Arabia for control of the region, so it could be against the idea of ​​this monarchy formalizing relations with Israel and initiating trade and arms treaties.

What role does Iran play in the attack that Hamas carried out on Israel? This is a very repeated question on the international scene in recent days that has led to suspicions of Israel and the categorical denial of its participation by the Islamic Republic. Furthermore, the United States has not been able to find connections that implicate Tehran with what happened last Saturday in Israeli territory.

However, it is undeniable that Iran has been playing the role of a regional power in the Middle East for years and, in that effort, the capacity for Iranian control over several of Iran’s Arab neighbors is very high. In addition to its influence on Hamas, which operates in the Gaza Strip, there are connections between Iran and other groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon or pro-Iran militias in Iraq and Syria.

In all these groups, the interests that Iran maintains are defended. Especially when it comes to standing up to US policies in the region and replicating the strong rejection of the existence of the State of Israel.

The historical question and geopolitics: the keys

Yes, according to what several Western analysts and some media such as ‘The Wall Street Journal’Iran could have collaborated with Hamas to carry out the bombings against Israel, it is a hypothesis that would respond to the historical and geopolitical interests of the Persian nation.

In the historical panorama is the rivalry with Israel, maintained especially since the rise of the Ayatollahs to power after the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Iran, despite not being an Arab nation – like Israel’s neighbors – has among its main points on the international scene the disappearance of the Jewish State in the Middle East.

In this image released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, speaks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, August 18, 2023. © Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP

On the other hand, there is the geopolitical key, which lives more today. In addition to Iran, the other great regional power is Saudi Arabia, which in recent years has maintained a much less belligerent position with Israel and may be open to a normalization of relations with this nation that could be historic. That Saudi Arabia, the great Arab economy, recognizes Israel could open the door for the rest of the Arab League to do so.

And this is not very positive for the interests of Tehran, which has already maintained tense relations with the Saudi monarchy in recent years despite attempts at rapprochement between the two. If the historical rival starts trading – not only commodities, but also weapons – with the geopolitical rival, it could be very dangerous for Iran.

Therefore, a conflict such as the war between Hamas and Israel that heightens tensions between the Palestinian territories and the Israeli State may make this possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia not so easy and, consequently, delayed in time.