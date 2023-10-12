In the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas, the name of Hezbollah has also been heard loudly in recent days due to its sporadic clashes on the northern Israeli border. This Lebanese Shiite militia is one of the greatest enemies of the Israeli State since its creation in 1982, in the midst of the civil war in Lebanon. Since that date it has had multiple and cyclical armed confrontations and even a war in 2006.

The war between Israel and Hamas has led Hezbollah to show its firm support for this Islamist group present in the Gaza Strip and to sporadic clashes between Hezbollah militiamen and Israeli troops on the border with Lebanon. During the last few days there has even been speculation about the possibility that this Lebanese militia may also go to war with Israel and there may be a regional escalation in the current conflict, with unpredictable consequences. But what is the origin of Hezbollah?

To understand, we have to go back to the Lebanese civil war, between 1975 and 1990, which confronted several of the minorities that make up this country, among which the Maronite Christians, Shiite Muslims and Sunni Muslims stand out. The point is that with the conflict already started, in 1982, Israel decided to fully intervene with the pretext of attacking the forces of the then Palestine Liberation Organization (known as the PLO by its acronym).

The fight against Israeli intervention: the genesis of Hezbollah

This intervention against the Palestinian forces caused Israel to occupy the southern strip of Lebanon with the excuse of creating a security zone to protect its border, but in this process more tensions were generated that led to the creation of Hezbollah, a fundamentalist Shiite militia. which originally sought to turn Lebanon into an Islamic state.

The help of Iran was fundamental in this birth, a country that by 1982 had been established as an Islamic Republic for three years and was already beginning to exert its influence in the Middle East. The political and religious values ​​of Hezbollah and the Ayatollah regime are very similar and collaboration between the two parties has been constant to this day.

In green appears the strip of Lebanese land occupied by Israel between 1982 and 2000, the main cause of Hezbollah’s strengthening. © France 24

Hezbollah managed to arm itself effectively thanks to the support of Tehran and became the most influential Shiite group in the Lebanese civil war, surpassing other historical groups such as the Amal party. This constant confrontation with Israel caused its fame to increase among the Lebanese Shiites and even after the end of the civil war, this militia decided to continue its fight against the Jewish State to try to expel it from southern Lebanon.

Since the 1990s, Hezbollah began to combine its political faction – it is one of the most important parties in Lebanon and holds government and state positions – with the army, which continued its hostilities towards Israel, until 2000. This country decided to withdraw its troops from Lebanon.

However, this withdrawal did not mean peace. Hezbollah maintained alliances with the Hamas group, despite being Sunni, with the sole objective of trying to destabilize Israel to the maximum extent possible. Actions that earned it to be considered by Israel, the United States or the nations of the European Union as a terrorist organization, a term that not all countries share.

Hezbollah clashed with Israel in a war in 2006

The escalation of tensions even led to the declaration of war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, which had dire consequences for Lebanon. For just over 30 days, Israel decided to launch a large-scale military operation on its neighbor under the excuse of “defending” itself from a Hezbollah attack that killed several Israeli soldiers.

This conflict shook the international panorama in the Middle East region and ended with just over 1,000 deaths and 250,000 displaced people on the Lebanese side and 41 deaths on the Israeli side.

Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, speaks at a rally south of Beirut, Saturday, January 29, 2005. AP-STR

Since then, Hezbollah’s role has been to get involved in other regional situations and try to expand its influence – and, consequently, that of Iran – in the region. An example of this could be the participation of this militia in the Syrian civil war in favor of the interests of Bashar al-Assad or the increasingly strong support for Hamas.

These experiences have strengthened Hezbollah in recent times to the point that it is estimated that it has several thousand soldiers and notable weapons, including a large number of rockets.

This issue has made international opinion fear that the escalation of the war between Hamas and Israel could lead to Hezbollah becoming involved and the conflict spreading to other parts of the Middle East.