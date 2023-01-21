History | “We haven’t done anything bad” – Anna Koskelo ended up in Ukraine at the age of 30 and fell right into the clutches of the authorities

The Ukrainian security police sent new material to Finland about the Finnish victims of Stalin’s terror. Ukraine helps to find out the fates of the Finnish victims of Stalin’s persecutions.

“Not us nothing to blame, and we haven’t done anything bad, we just crossed the border,” wrote a desperate Kalle Koskelo in October 1925 to the Finnish embassy in Moscow.

Koskelo begged for help because he had lost his wife I give with captured in Ukraine after secretly crossing the border between Romania and the Soviet Union.

The duo, who knew nothing about Russia, had immediately caught the attention of the Soviet authorities. The couple was arrested, beaten and their identity papers were taken.

After the arrest, months of imprisonment began in Berdychiv, Ukraine, and in Moscow’s notorious Butyrka prison.

The Soviet secret police suspected Anna and Kalle of being spies.

Give it and Kalle Koskelo’s steps are revealed in new archive material that Finnish researchers have obtained from the Ukrainian security police SBU.

SBU’s Kyiv archive has donated to Finland a total of almost 2,500 pages of digitized material about Finns who were terrorized by Stalin and the Soviet security authorities.

There were probably hundreds of Finns in Soviet Ukraine during the years of Stalin’s rule. The material obtained now contains the personal files of 15 imprisoned Finns.

The personnel files of the predecessors of the Soviet security police, the KGB, remained in the archives of the security police of Ukraine, which had declared independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“It’s the kind of material that at the beginning of the project we would have hoped to get from Russia, but we knew that we can’t get this kind of stuff, i.e. personal files, from there,” says the researcher and project manager Aleksi Mainio From the National Archives.

“The number of personnel folders doesn’t sound like a lot in terms of quantity, but there are quite a lot of pages in them, and they are very detailed. At their most extensive, they are several hundred pages long. Yes, there is really good material in it.”

The archival material sent by the SBU of Ukraine is still largely unexamined.

Splendid leads a large national historical research project, which investigates stages and destinies of Finns in Russia in the years 1917–1964.

The five-year study, funded by the Government Office, will continue until the end of 2025. The researchers hired for the project work from the National Archives.

The project’s researchers got their first contact with the SBU’s Kyiv central archive already in the fall of 2021. However, the contact that started promisingly was interrupted by the Russian attack.

“Connections reopened in late spring after the end of the siege of Kiev, and now the archival cooperation is beginning to bear fruit. It is likely that similar materials important for research will be obtained later.”

The material came to Finland just before the turn of the year. There is so much to read that the researchers have not yet had time to familiarize themselves with the material properly.

The personal files include, among other things, pictures of the suspects’ fingerprints.

Splendid is pleasantly surprised that in the middle of the war, the archives of the SBU of Ukraine managed to digitize the material to Finland.

“They have been incredibly helpful. They have clearly wanted to send us a message that they want to tie their country to the Western community also through research cooperation.”

Access to the material has been facilitated by the ambassador of Ukraine in Finland Olga Dibrova, who has been interested in Finnish research. In the National Archives, the main contact person for Ukraine has been the development manager Dmitry Frolov.

Finland does not pay for the material, even if there was a readiness for it.

“This is a big gesture from them in our direction. It would be great if we could similarly help their research in one way or another,” says Mainio.

Ukrainian researchers could be interested, for example, in Ukrainians who fled to Finland after the Russian revolution. In the identity cards of the central detective police, which preceded the protection police, there are hundreds of entries about Ukrainians who came to Finland.

Russian has been suspected of destroying and stealing Ukrainian archival material it has obtained.

In the first weeks of the attack, photos of the burning building of the SBU in Chernihiv, which housed the regional archive of the security police, spread to the public.

Hundreds of thousands of archive units, such as folders and folders from the Soviet era 1918–1991, have been placed in the SBU’s central archive and regional archives.

Headquarters of the Security Police of Ukraine SBU in Kyiv.

What material is typically found in the personal files of a security authority like the NKVD?

“They are criminal cases of the NKVD or its predecessors or successors. In these cases, the criminal case is in quotation marks,” says Mainio.

People were targeted by the NKVD security administration for often invented reasons. The worst years were in the 1930s.

“A person could have ended up in that mill. The end result was that he ended up in a prison camp or was executed.”

To Finland the folders that have arrived now contain material from the 1920s until the 1960s, when the convicted person may have been rehabilitated, i.e. the sentence was overturned.

“The interrogations were quite thorough, if you don’t think of the busiest years of the great persecutions, 1937-1938. Yes, even then they could have been thorough, but the protocols did not necessarily correspond to what the interrogated person said during the interrogation,” says Mainio.

In the interrogations, they tried to squeeze out all the information. The stages of the interviewee’s life were carefully reviewed.

“The interrogations could be really long and take many hours. Anything interesting can emerge from there.”

Give it and Kalle Koskelo was interrogated both in Ukraine and in Moscow. The interrogations were made difficult by the language barrier.

The narrative recorded in the interrogation records is partially contradictory and seems to have changed along the way. The story is only known in outline.

The interrogators formed a picture of a bricklayer and a housekeeper who lived a nomadic life, who said that they participated in the Finnish civil war on the side of the Reds before being captured.

After the prison sentences they received, they lived in Vyborg until Kalle Koskelo was caught selling smuggled liquor in the fall of 1924.

After that, the couple fled abroad to Europe. There they supported themselves by organizing wrestling shows with a wrestler they knew in different countries before being imprisoned in Soviet Ukraine.

Thirty-year-old Anna Koskelo was from Vyborg. According to his own words, he received a two-year prison sentence because he had participated on the side of the Reds in the Finnish civil war.

I’m great according to NKVD interrogation protocols are often in the same type of format.

First, personal information is carefully recorded in them. Then the questioning begins, where the person’s life story is told, perhaps some evidence is presented and it is found out who the person being questioned has met.

“The next criminal case is already being built with it. If you tell names, they already put themselves in a kind of suspicious light. At the end of the personal file there may be a list of names that have come up in a suspicious light during the interrogation.”

The maps may also contain photographs of the interrogated persons and their fingerprints. At the end of the map, there may be information about the sentence, appeals and perhaps later rehabilitation.

“From our point of view, it is particularly interesting that we receive very detailed and complete cases. Through them, we are able to go quite deep into certain cases.”

At the end of the personal files there is often a separate list of names that came up during the interrogations. In the picture, the famous St. Petersburg-Finnish Bolshevik and Red chief Eino Rahja is mentioned at the top of the list.

Originally the researchers were supposed to try to acquire material about Finns from Russian archives as well.

However, the coronavirus pandemic prevented researchers from traveling to Russia. Then Russia invaded Ukraine, after which archival cooperation was completely cut off.

The researchers have had to resort to plan b: they have tried to acquire archival material about Finns from the former Soviet republics, which became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Material concerning Finns has already been received from Georgia. Connections are also being made to Kazakhstan.

In addition, plan c is underway, which means going through the archives in Western countries. Copies from Russian archives have been acquired for them in previous archival cooperation.

Finnish archives are also planned to be studied more closely than before.

In October 1925, Anna and Kalle Koskelo wrote to the Finnish embassy in Moscow.

How then what happened to Anna and Kalle?

Two well-known Finnish communists and Bolsheviks learned about the Koskeloi case in Moscow: Aino Kuusinen and Adolf Taimi.

Based on their conclusions, the Koskelots did not belong to political organizations in Finland, but were so adventurous in nature that they could not be allowed to stay in the Soviet Union.

At the end of January 1926, the couple was sentenced to be deported from the Soviet Union. The verdict was implemented for Kalle in March and for Anna in April.

Anna and Kalle’s tracks end there for now.