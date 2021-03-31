After 150 years of its construction, the Suez Canal had never witnessed a grounding of the draft of the ship ‘Ever Given’. But in the past, this seaway connecting the East and West witnessed much more serious situations such as the Yom Kippur War in 1973, the Six Day War in 1967, the Sinai Crisis in 1956 and its deadly construction in the 20th century. XIX.

Since the time of the pharaohs, the ancient Egyptians dreamed of joining the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea through the channels of the Nile River. One of those who unsuccessfully executed part of the undertaking was Ramses II, 1,200 years before Christ. The one who did achieve a functional connection in Ancient Egypt was Darius I, king of the Persians, 700 years later.

Already in the 19th century, and knowing the hinge potential of the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, as a State administered by the Ottoman Empire, launched the construction of the Suez Canal in 1859.

Against their will, tens of thousands of Egyptian peasants were summoned to the excavation works, encouraged by the French businessman Ferdinand de Lesseps. The inhospitable climate and unhealthy conditions of the titanic engineering work claimed the lives of 20,000 people, according to the most optimistic estimates. Excavation progressed slowly because the work was done by hand, but the introduction of heavy machinery to dredge the soil sped up the process. In total, the canal was built in 10 years.

After opening in 1869, the Suez Canal attracted British interest. The Crown bought the shares that corresponded to the part of an indebted Egypt.

But in 1882, the British Empire fully occupied Egypt in its colonizing campaign for Africa and made the maritime shortcut for voyages between its largest colony, British India, and London.

When the Ottoman Empire was dissolved after the First World War, Egypt declared itself a sovereign monarchical State in 1922, but its total independence from the British was obtained in 1936. This was confirmed in the Anglo-Egyptian Treaty, a document that also included the clause that awarded the control of the Suez Canal to the English. The canal operation operated normally until World War II, when it was abandoned as Egypt and the United Kingdom jointly battled in North Africa.

The nationalization of the Suez Canal led by Nasser that triggered the Sinai Crisis

Between 1952 and 1953, an uprising of the Free Officers Movement in Cairo overthrew the Egyptian monarchy and established the republic.

Among the coup officials was Gamal Abdel Nasser, the future president who would be remembered to posterity as the promoter of Pan-Arabism and the father of modern Egypt.

And it would not have been if he had not nationalized the Suez Canal in 1956 and thus pressured the World Bank to lend him the money with which to build the Aswan Dam, the mega-project with which the historic floods of the Nile River were stopped. and it favored the economy of millions of riverside peasants.

Nasser’s political, economic and military move took the British and their channel shareholders, the French, by surprise. In return, France and England, with the support of Israel, militarily invaded the Sinai Peninsula in what is known as the Suez Crisis. An international tension that resulted in the withdrawal of these troops, after the United States, the Soviet Union and the United Nations intervened in favor of Nasser.

In that same 1956, Nasser created the state-owned Suez Canal Authority, charged with managing the operation of the pass from then until today.

The Six Day War whereby Egypt lost the Sinai and sparked the Yom Kippur war

In June 1967, with the Six Day War that gave Israel a landslide victory over Egypt, Syria and Jordan, the Sinai Peninsula passed into Israeli hands and the canal closed its locks.

In 1970, Gamal Abdel Nasser died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 52. The country was mired in a duel, and in the great question mark about the fate of the Suez Canal.

Vice President Anwar el-Sadat succeeded him and carried out a series of war intrigues with his enemy Israel. Between 1970 and 1973, Sadat alternated his peace initiatives with the threat of sacrificing one million Egyptian soldiers in order to recover the Sinai. This was the precedent for the Yom Kippur War, a conflict that erupted with the surprise attack by Egypt and Syria against Israel’s military bases in the captured Sinai and Golan Heights territories.

The Yom Kippur War, named after the attack on Judaism’s holiest day, was shattered. But he proved to Israel that their stay in Sinai would not be possible due to the Egyptian obstinacy to recover it.

With positions won in the Sinai, Egypt was able to reopen the Suez Canal in 1975, and three years later, in 1978, the Arab nation managed to control the entire peninsula again after the Camp David Accords between Anwar el-Sadat and Menachem. Begin signed at the residence of Jimmy Carter, who was serving as President of the United States.

In the agreements, Israel returned the occupied territories to Egypt in the Six Day War, and Egypt became the first Arab country to recognize the State of Israel and establish a peaceful relationship with its neighbor.

After its reopening in 1975, the Suez Canal remained normal until, in 2015, current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi invested $ 8.2 billion to expand it and reactivate an economy in crisis.

But after 150 years of being built, the Canal had never witnessed a grounding of the ship Ever Given’s draft. The 200,000-ton mega-ship, which was making its journey from the Chinese port of Yantián, to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, blocked the passage through which more than 10 percent of world trade passes, and about 10 percent of oil. of the planet.

A route that avoids the huge freighters the painful journey of navigating 5,000 kilometers around Africa. Fortunately, on March 29, 2021, the tugs and dredgers were able to refloat the ship and normalize the maritime flow.