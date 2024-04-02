





06:35 An agent from the Attorney General's Office of the State of Nuevo León works at a scene where charred bodies were found inside a truck, according to local media, in Pesquería, Mexico, March 21, 2024. © Daniel Becerril / Reuters

The armed violence and the high number of homicides that Mexico has recorded for decades is once again a central issue in the electoral campaign for the presidential elections scheduled for June 2024. An issue that is not new and that the last presidents have tried to address with different strategies, but with the same result: the inability to reduce the number of homicides and the power of the drug cartels, which have caused the majority of these deaths for decades.