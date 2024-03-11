On March 11, 2004, a terrorist attack coordinated by a jihadist cell hit Madrid, leaving 192 dead after several explosions at different points of the Spanish capital's railway system. The attacks occurred in the middle of rush hour and just three days before the 2004 general elections. Controversy reigns around this episode, since the then government of José María Aznar vehemently defended the possibility that it was the Basque terrorist group ETA. , a version that was denied and that took its toll on the ruling party at that time, since it lost the elections to the left.

Those explosions on commuter trains were the largest terrorist attack in the history of the country and the attack generated deep controversy due to the version that the then Government, of José María Aznar, tried to position and that would later be denied by investigations.

The images that dominated the news that March morning went around the world.

In the middle of rush hour, when thousands of workers were going to work, several bombs exploded simultaneously in different parts of Madrid, most of them on suburban train lines that came from working-class neighborhoods of the capital.

Spain was no stranger to attacks, since the mid-20th century it had suffered the scourge of several terrorist organizations, however, what was experienced that day surpassed any type of preparation and foresight despite the rapid response of the emergency services.

The biggest attack in the history of Spain

In total, there were four points attacked almost simultaneously.

At 7:37 in the morning, three bombs exploded on a train inside the Atocha station – the main station in the city – and caused the death of 34 people. A minute later, two more bombs detonated at the El Pozo station, where 65 people died, and another at the Santa Eugenia station, which left 14 dead.

Finally, at 7:39 an explosion was recorded by four other bombs in the vicinity of Téllez Street, 500 meters from Atocha station, which ended the lives of 63 civilians. Another 16 people died in different hospitals from their injuries.

The four attacks on the Madrid railway system were carried out in just a few minutes, almost simultaneously. © France 24

Thousands of Madrid residents acted on their own to help the survivors who emerged from among the masses of iron that the cars of the attacked trains were converted into.

On the other hand, the images of dozens of deaths on the roads shocked a society that had never experienced anything similar.

The immediate reaction of the Government at that time was clear: just three days before a key general election, in which Mariano Rajoy was Aznar's political dolphin, its strategy was to blame what happened on the Basque independence terrorist organization ETA, who carried decades attacking in Spain.

Although several hours after the attack the investigations seemed to point to a potential attack on a jihadist ID card, this is how the then president of the government reacted:

The thing is that someone thinks that a government, with half a brain, in Spain, after 30 years of terrorism, faced with an attack like yesterday's, does not have to think, logically, reasonably, that this gang could be its author (referring to to the terrorist group ETA). As has happened, naturally, to the vast majority of Spanish citizens and also to many institutional officials.

The truth is that the political spokespersons of the Abertzale left, the political branch of the ideas defended by ETA militants, categorically denied the responsibility of this organization in these attacks. Something unusual, since ETA always claimed responsibility for its attacks and when it carried out massive attacks it always called the authorities a few minutes before to notify them, something that did not happen on March 11.



Rows of dead accumulate at the Atocha Train Station after the attack. In Madrid, Spain, on March 11, 2004. AP – Denis Doyle

Despite this, the Government's obstinacy in demonstrating ETA's involvement in what happened was extensive. And from various sectors of the Spanish left and society in general, it was interpreted that it was an attempt by José María Aznar to divert attention from those truly responsible, despite the evidence. But, because?

Controversy over the authorship of the attack three days before the elections

At the beginning of 2003, José María Aznar decided to involve Spain in the invasion of Iraq, led by the United States. Although more than 90% of Spaniards opposed the war, his government sent more than 1,000 soldiers citing security reasons and global threats.

During the months prior to the attack there were massive demonstrations for 'no to war' that hit the Aznar Administration hard and an attack linked to a jihadist cell could be dangerous for the interests of the Popular Party of José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy. .

The polls gave them a comfortable victory during the days before the attack thanks to the good performance of the Spanish economy at that time, however, the attacks could cause the left to wake up and blame Aznar for his involvement in the war in Iraq.

For this reason, the official version was so contradictory and even José María Aznar himself telephoned the directors of the country's main media outlets to make them believe his version.



Image of one of the trains attacked in Madrid on March 11, 2004. ASSOCIATED PRESS – PETER DEJONG

However, the evidence was increasingly evident regarding the thesis that pointed to jihadism linked to Al-Qaeda as responsible for the massacre.

During the following days, videos and texts appeared that pointed to this. And on March 14, the day of the elections, the government recognized for the first time the possibility that it was a jihadist attack. This is how the then Minister of the Interior Ángel Acebes spoke in the early hours of that day:

Once security measures have been taken by the Police, the tape is collected, transferred, viewed and translated. This film is a vindication of responsibility for the attack on the 11th in Madrid. It is a claim made by a man in Arabic with a Moroccan accent. He makes the statement on behalf of who he claims to be the military spokesman for Al-Qaeda in Europe, Abu Dujan al Afghani.

Aznar's lack of transparency regarding 11-M was decisive in his party's defeat against the PSOE on March 14. The Spaniards went to the polls en masse and gave victory to José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who had been very critical of the management of José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy regarding the crisis during the previous days.



Former President of the United States, George W. Bush, and former President of the Spanish Government, José María Aznar, greet each other during a meeting in Madrid on June 12, 2001. Associated Press – SANTIAGO LYON

The trial was held without the main perpetrators

But beyond the political change, there was a problem that worried Spanish society: the perpetrators of the massacre were still at large. A mobile phone, a van and bombs that did not detonate were key in the investigations.

The Police managed to track down a group of people involved in an apartment on the outskirts of Madrid. On April 5, 2004, the special operation forces of the Spanish National Police carried out an operation to catch the masterminds of the attack, but they decided to immolate themselves inside an apartment, killing a police officer, who is considered victim number 193. .

The main leaders of the plan died that day, which is why the trial that began in 2007 did so without the main people involved in the massacre and with many unknowns that were difficult to resolve.

Despite this, the Spanish Justice system managed to charge 21 people with more than 45 years in prison for their involvement in the attacks. What was also more than demonstrated to the researchers is that ETA had nothing to do, despite the proclamations of the Spanish right, which even defended an alliance of the independence group – of a Marxist nature – with this jihadist ID. Something more than implausible.

20 years after the attacks, the controversy is still present among Spanish society for this reason, since sectors of the right defend conspiracy theories that reject the victory of the PSOE in 2004 and that seek to implicate ETA in the attack.

What is clear is that 11-M was a before and after when it comes to security in Europe.

The attacks in Madrid made the European authorities feel more closely the problem of jihadism – which had attacked other points such as the Twin Towers -, something that would later increase with attacks in London, Paris, Nice or Barcelona.