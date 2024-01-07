Trump also reflected that Abraham Lincoln might not have become as significant a figure in American history if he had negotiated with the parties to the Civil War.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his views on the American Civil War at his campaign meeting on Saturday, reports the news channel CNN.

Trump said he believes the United States could have avoided the 1861-1865 Civil War by negotiating.

“A lot of mistakes were made. I assume there would have been something that could have been negotiated. I think things would have been negotiable,” Trump assured his audience in Newton, Iowa.

Served as president of the United States on the eve of the Civil War Abraham Lincoln.

Trump reflected that Lincoln would not necessarily have become such a significant figure in history if he had prevented the war by negotiating with the Southern and Northern states.

The northern states led by the president finally won the civil war.

Just In just over a week, the first primary of the US presidential election, i.e. the Iowa caucuses, will also be held in Iowa. In state polls, Trump has a significant lead over his Republican rivals.

Trump's closest rivals in the party are the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The American Civil War became a topic of conversation more than a week ago when Haley visited to address voters in the state of New Hampshire.

Haley had speculated that the Civil War would have been fundamentally about the freedoms of the United States and how the country's government had decided to act. However, Haley had not mentioned a single word about the most central contentious issue of the war, i.e. slavery.

Afterwards, Haley spun her words in a radio interview.

“Of course the Civil War was about slavery,” he admitted.

Trump did not refer to Haley's speeches in Iowa or address his comments directly to her. Trump seemed to have taken the civil war as a topic of his own free will.

In his campaign event, Trump, for example, also characterized the civil war as “horrible but fascinating”.

“I don't know, it was somehow just different. It just somehow fascinates me”, he stated to his listeners.

After saying this, however, Trump added that in his opinion there was “nothing nice” about the civil war.

Trump has previously considered negotiation to be an effective way to prevent war.

Last year, Trump claimed that he would end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine in 24 hours. He believed that he would succeed in this not only because of his negotiation skills, but also because he knows the Russian president well Vladimir Putin and the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyi described Trump's promise to the US media as unrequited.

“I invite President Trump to the village. I need 24 minutes to explain to President Trump why he can't manage this war. He cannot bring peace, which is because of Putin,” he told NBC.

Trump declined Zelensky's invitation.