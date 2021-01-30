“Down with the revisionists of Deng Xiaoping! It is with this cry uttered by Jiang Qing that the trial of the Gang of Four in Beijing ended on January 25, 1981. Moments earlier, the widow of former Chairman Mao Zedong and his sidekick Zhang Chunqiao, considered the mastermind of the Cultural Revolution, heard their death sentence, the execution of which is suspended for two years; their acolytes, Wang Hongwen and Yao Wenyuan, are sentenced to prison terms.

The clash of two currents

The next day, the “People’s Daily”, the central organ of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), presents this trial, which lasted two months, as “a great victory for socialist legality.” It is rather the success of the new strongman of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Deng Xiaoping, because this judicial episode, highly publicized, is the testimony of the advent of new times after a decade of violence. This carefully prepared political operation marks a major turning point in the summit struggle which has been raging for twenty-five years within the CCP. An exacerbated struggle since 1976, a crucial year for China, which saw, on January 8, the disappearance of the charismatic Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, then, on September 9, that of Mao Zedong.

The duality of political lines which had opposed, since the 8th CPC Congress in 1956, the “ideologues” led by Mao to the “pragmatists” represented at the time by former president Liu Shaoqi (1), Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping. The Great Leap Forward and then the Cultural Revolution, catastrophes engendered by the utopian policy imposed by the Grand Helmsman, had been the expression of these contradictions dividing the Chinese ruling apparatus.

In the post-Maoist transition, the future of China is at stake in the clash between these two currents. The first is led by Hua Guofeng, “designated successor” of Mao, supporter of globally pursuing the affirmed economic policy of his predecessor, and the second is led by this turbulent Deng Xiaoping, veteran of the Revolution, survivor of successive purges and which Mao distrusted more than anyone for his “opportunism”.

The “unrepentant Deng” pilloried

The compromise that had prevailed in the immediate political transition after Mao’s demise was quickly shattered. Gathered in common hostility to the “ultras” faction led by Jiang Qing, a coalition of disparate forces had led to their elimination. On October 6, 1976, almost a month after the Grand Helmsman’s death, his widow and three associates, Zhang Chunqiao, Wang Hongwen, vice president of the CCP, and Yao Wenyuan, a member of the central committee, were arrested by order of Hua. Guofeng. All four, supported by Mao, had reached high political office during the 10th party congress in 1973. They have since opposed, in the name of the continuous revolution, to the action of Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping who sought to revive their program of modernizing the economy. Mao leaving the scene, their legitimacy lost and deprived of a real popular base, the Four cannot survive their protector. Their arrest is ordered by Mao’s pale heir, Hua Guofeng, who hoped by this coup to preserve his fragile power and make people forget his role in the Beijing spring repression of 1976. Ostensibly intended to celebrate the memory of the prime minister deceased, the demonstrations of April 5, 1976, on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, gathered hundreds of thousands of people in Beijing and other cities. Jiang Qing and the “ultras” are taken directly to task but rely on Hua, who, head of the public security service and acting prime minister since the death of Zhou Enlai, gave the order to open fire on wreath bearers in honor of Zhou. Thousands of arrests followed and a smear campaign against his protégé, Deng Xiaoping, ousted from his estate at the intervention of Jiang Qing and forced to flee. The “People’s Daily” of April 10, 1976 thus pilloried the “unrepentant Deng”.

Demaoization of the country

The elimination of Mao’s widow and her supporters immediately raises the question of the return of this “unrepentant”. Excluded from power twice – in 1966 at the outbreak of the Cultural Revolution and then in April 1976 -, pursued by the hatred of the Four, Deng Xiaoping, capitalizing on the legacy of Zhou Enlai and the support of the protesters, both within the party that among the demonstrators of the spring of 1976, arises in direct rival of Hua. The latter is forced to compose. In July 1977, he submitted to the rehabilitation of Deng and his reinstatement in the functions which were his until April 1976. In particular the post of vice-president of the central committee, which made him number 3 in the regime. Deng and his supporters make no secret of their negative appreciation of the role Mao has played since 1956 and of their desire to engage China in a development path of the country at odds with that of the Grand Helmsman. To achieve his ambitions, he must bring down his rivals, which goes hand in hand with a demaoization of the country. It will take him four years.

“New economic policy”

The following years are decisive. The divisions within the party leadership and the state apparatus are sharpening: the “fundamentalists”, who intend to remain unconditionally faithful to Maoism, oppose the “pragmatists”, who launched, in May 1978, a press campaign on the theme “practice is the only criterion of truth” to be able to justify the changes they are trying to impose. The demonstrations of April 1976 in Tian’anmen are henceforth qualified as “totally revolutionary”, the victims of the repression which had put an end to the movement of the “Hundred Flowers”, in 1957, lose their label of “right-handers” and the rehabilitation of the countless victims of the Cultural Revolution is committed.

Within the party, Deng gradually organized the economic and social criticism of Maoism. He scores points. The 3rd Plenum of the 11th CPC Congress, in December 1978, consecrated the “new economic policy” of reform and openness and marked a first defeat for Hua Guofeng’s supporters. No spectacular dismissal is announced, but the influence of “fundamentalists” is reduced by the appointment of a close friend of Deng Xiaoping, Hu Yaobang, to the political office (2). The assessment of the merits and mistakes of Mao Zedong and the appropriate assessment of the Cultural Revolution are postponed.

Growing social pressure

The political battle within the party hinges on growing social pressure. In the countryside, a movement for the dismemberment of working-class communes began in 1977 without waiting for official directives to return to small family farming. In the cities, the resumption of all activities suspended during the “lost decade” – including literary reviews and publications – opens a period of momentarily regained freedom of expression. It focuses first on a denunciation of the crimes of the Gang of Four, which is de facto confused with a criticism of Mao. It was at this time that the “dazibaos” on the Democracy Wall in Beijing were born, and the petitioners’ demonstrations in the winter of 1978-1979. Expression of a protest pushed at first by Deng who wants to establish his legitimacy simultaneously on the denunciation of the previous era, on recognition at the international level and on a significant advance in his development program.

He pushes his pawns. On January 1, 1979, the official establishment of diplomatic relations with Washington allowed him to travel to the United States with much media coverage. The magazine “Time” dedicates him to man of the year 1979. Domestically, the creation of four special economic zones (Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Shantou, in Guangdong, and Xiamen, in Fujian) in order to attract foreign capital is at the forefront of the spectacular economic modernization that it promises to China.

Political challenges

But its power is still unstable. For Deng, the fight is complicated and the danger is twofold. Its reformist policy imposes a deeper demaoization of the Chinese party and institutions. It is met with resistance from part of the CCP army and apparatus, from which a large fraction of the 38 million members of the time was recruited during the Cultural Revolution. It is opposed to a questioning of Mao and Maoism and denounces the “revisionist” tidal wave. Deng may fear a coup on their part. Another threat is the political protest born out of popular mobilization. If the immense statues of Mao fall one by one all over the country, a direct denunciation of the father of the Revolution and founder of the PRC, as Khrushchev in his time had done of Stalin, could lead, Deng fears then, to a deeper contestation of the regime, even an insurrection (3). At the same time, in the early 1980s, the events in Poland were followed in Beijing with interest coupled with concern.

Zhang Chunqiao, craftsman of the Cultural Revolution (left), Wang Hongwen (3rd l.), Yao Wenyuan (4th l.) And Jiang Qing (5th l.) Are sentenced to death or to heavy prison terms. © Lethikuva / AFP

Deng Xiaoping is procrastinating and, in order not to sacrifice the bulk of his economic reforms, he is getting rid of the radical elements of the democratic movement. It remains to eliminate the political influence of the “unconditional” of Maoism and to put their leader, Hua Guofeng, aside for good. The trial of the Gang of Four, postponed several times, is now on the agenda. Deng plays skillfully. A public procedure involving not only the Four but also those designated as responsible for the Cultural Revolution, dead or alive (4), is initiated. A major absentee among the accused: Mao himself; but Deng Xiaoping knows that the defense system of the former 1930s starlet in Shanghai will not spare him. During the hearings, Jiang Qing takes on the role of the revolutionary pasionaria by admitting to himself the “dog of Mao”, thus throwing on the former leader the crimes that are imputed to him. No one is fooled that it is the indirect trial of the Grand Helmsman which is broadcast on television and is followed by tens of millions of Chinese.

Deng Xiaoping just won

The consequences of the trial were not long in coming. Hua Guofeng, appointed by Mao to succeed him, loses his lack of legitimacy. The plenum of the central committee of June 1981 ratifies his “resignation” and adopts an official position in chiaroscuro on the founder of the PRC. He is credited with important merits during the first years of the regime but his record has been criticized since the Great Leap Forward. The Cultural Revolution is regarded as a national catastrophe of the first magnitude.

Deng Xiaoping won. However, the compromises made between the different factions carry too many ambiguities. Ten years later, when Jiang Qing hanged himself in his cell in May 1991 (5), China was already undergoing a major economic change but was barely recovering from the terrible repression of the protest movement of spring 1989, which emerged from the same divisions. at the top of the CCP on the “Chinese way” of development.