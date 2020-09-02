Bruno Fuligni is a historian. And passionate collector. His personal archives are so extensive that they gave him the idea of ​​a book inviting the reader to explore history through these documents. Both small and large. What are the treasures he unearthed while tracking down flea markets and auctions? To begin with, a letter from Louis XIV signed by his hand authorizing the release of Barbut de Mausac. Then the first petition given to Louis XVI by the deputy Guillotin to enter the Revolution. Couriers from Vidocq advance in time, before finding the manuscript of an inhabitant of Guernsey accusing Victor Hugo of a plot against Napoleon III … Later, a young Italian deplores the assassination of Jaurès and asks for Édouard Vaillant and Jules Guesde. The letter is signed by Mussolini, who will quickly quit socialism and become an assassin in his turn! Rare documents from Landru’s trial follow, letters from President Deschanel or the swindler Stavisky. And photos of the executives of the PCF taken on the sly, probably by the intelligence services.