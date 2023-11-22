History | There’s a dark-minded mushy Napoleon: the historian regrets the film’s release

“We are being offered a caricature of brutality, a dark-minded rascal,” a French historian complains about the image of the French great man in the movie Napoleon.

Some live fast. Well, at least Napoleon Bonaparte: General at 24, Emperor at 35, Deceased at 51.

Of course, Napoléon never dies. Thousands and thousands of books have been written about him, and Napoléon films have been made for almost as long as there has been motion pictures.

The most famous Napoléon film of the silent film era is Napoléon from 1927, directed by the Frenchman Abel Gance. Albert Dieudonné played the main role.

Now Napoléon – or Napoleon, if you write more Finnish without an accent – is once again relevant.

Those who like big jobs by Ridley Scott guided by Napoleon premieres in Finland on Wednesday. The main parts are performed Joaquin Phoenix (Napoleon) and Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon’s spouse Josephine de Beauharnais).

Napoleon is an ambitious project made with a budget of nearly 200 million euros. At least as interesting as the end result is the discussion around it.

Napoleon crosses the Alps. Painting by Jacques-Louis David from 1801.

For many French people, Napoleon is a great man without equal, so the film has aroused fierce reactions even before it was released in theaters. The French media have watched the work with historians, and they have found one thing or another to point out.

Like that director Scott is British.

“Very anti-French and very pro-English”, historian Patrice Gueniffey rate the movie Le Point -in leaf.

In the film, Napoleon rants to the English ambassador about how “you think you’re so great when you have ships!”

Gueniffey complains that Ridley Scott clearly doesn’t like Napoleon.

“We are offered a caricature of an ambitious Corsican brute, a dark-minded ruffian who is also loathsome to his wife Joséphine,” says Gueniffey.

The historian pains the film’s claim that three million people died in the wars after the great revolution of 1789 as “imaginative”.

The fact is, however, that the Napoleonic era was one of chronic warfare, which only ended with the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. No one knows the exact casualty figures from the bloodshed of the previous decades.

Untruths and there are enough inconsistencies in the film.

In the very beginning, the queen is guillotined Marie Antoinette, and Napoleon is watching the championship. Actually, on that October day in 1793, Napoleon was in the siege of Toulon, far from Paris.

In the movie, Napoleon and his troops are in Egypt in 1798, and the French are shooting at the great pyramids with their cannons. Handsome, if unrealistic, battle effects are created. Actually, the pyramids were not penetrated.

French critics have also pointed out Joaquin Phoenix’s age. He is 49 years old, i.e. at a remarkably mature age to play the twenty-something career cannon in the opening scenes of the film.

Director Scott has responded to the criticism, shall we say rudely.

“I don’t mind one bit that she doesn’t look 25 years old on the big screen,” Scott said in Le Point magazine. “You can say this to them fucking for historians.”

Scott has certain reasons for his irritation. He has done a film, a big man drama, and not a political history thesis.

The coronation of Emperor Napoleon and Empress Joséphine in Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral at Christmas 1804. Painting by French artist Jacques-Louis David.

Yet it is not known how Napoleon will do, i.e. will crowds of viewers flock to movie theaters to enjoy popcorn and the fates of nations.

The type of sport is so difficult that among the great men of history, men who have reached at least middle age tend to be the most excited.

This target group, on the other hand, does not cause excessive heckling in the marketing meetings of many industries. Hits are not built on grown men.

I have to confess: I myself belong to that particular group – and the character of Napoleon really interests me.

Napoleon Bonaparte (1769–1821) is one of those figures in history that you keep coming across in one way or another. Just one example: when you look at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, you don’t necessarily think that it was started by Napoleon.

Napoleon often pops up in surprising contexts.

For example, a successful series in the United States In Succession The backpacker brother of the family empire, Connor Roy, has large holdings in New Mexico. The name of the ranch is Austerlitz, the same as Napoleon’s victorious 1805 battle.

The title is deeply ironic because Connor’s role is not that of a winner. The others are scheming for billions, but Connor is eyeing Napoleon’s withered penis at an auction. There is so much truth in this plot twist that Napoleon’s male cock – or supposed cock – has changed hands several times over the centuries.

Napoleon is still selling, more than 200 years after his death. Last Sunday, fittingly in the boost offered by the film, Napoleon’s peaked hat was auctioned in Paris for 1.93 million euros.

Napoleon’s bicorne was on display at the beginning of November in Paris.

in Napoleon his life story is fascinating, where a dazzling rise is followed by inevitable destruction.

Few remember Napoleon for his significant administrative reforms. Instead, the arc of the drama has etched itself into my mind.

Bonaparte’s son, born in Corsica, elevated himself to the Emperor of France under the reigning name of Napoléon I. There were conquests and battles won, then the disastrous 1812 campaign in Russia and finally the crushing defeat at Waterloo in June 1815.

Napoleon died a lonely man on the remote island of Saint Helena.

What left of him?

At least the never-ending struggle between truth and fiction. That’s the freshest Napoleon-the reactions evoked by the film are also at stake.

Fables are more persistent than truth, as the stories about Napoleon’s height show.

There is even a complex named after Napoleon. The Napoleon complex means that a short person wants to be fit to compensate for the trauma of being short.

However, the claims about Napoleon’s short stature probably originate from the war propaganda of the enemy country, Britain.

La Revue de l’Institut Napoléon already proved in 1963 – a spirit doctor by François Antomarch based on measurements – that “Napoleon could not be shorter than 1.686 meters”.

If that is true, Napoleon was a Frenchman of the turn of the 19th century rather of medium height than short.

Napoleon’s afterwards, Europe and France were bloodied and confused.

Waterloo became synonymous with crushing defeat, or alternatively, a train station to London.

The Swedes managed to turn Waterloo into their own victory, no matter what. Instrumental and vocal group Abba won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song of the same name, which was the start of the Swedish quartet’s road to stardom.

Finland’s Napoleon has not won the Eurovision Song Contest. Instead Juice Leskinen & Coitus Int recorded a song in the same year 1974 Napoleon’s mopedwhere “Midnight has dawned in France / Napoleon sits eating French bread / He sweats and fears the guillotine / and therefore takes conjamine again”.