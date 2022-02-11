History There is a place under Kuopio where outsiders have had nothing to do so far – such is the network of caves where the Defense Forces hid “robbery-sensitive” material

The infantry ‘s weapons were serviced in the cave of the weapons depot in Neulamäki, Kuopio. Volleyball, floorball and other sports are practiced in the same cave.

A few one kilometer from Kuopio Market Square is a place that only a few Kuopio residents have had access to.

On the slopes of the Greater Neulamäki, the Armed Forces Armory and its caves operated for decades. The depot was surrounded by fences, closely guarded, and no ordinary walkers had anything to do with it.

About 12 years ago, the armory was abolished. Now there is a special construction site going on.

The cave, which used to be full of weapons, is now being excavated, and a large sports and event center and shelter will be built there.

The cave on the slope of Neulamäki has a total of 12 mouths. A year-long excavation and reinforcement work has been carried out for the future sports and event center since the summer.

The bottom of the cave has now been raised to allow the machines to excavate and reinforce the roof. When the roof is completed, the subsoil is removed and the lower part of the cave is worked on.

The largest cave in the depot will be excavated to make it larger for the sports and event center, so that the volume of the original cave will be quadrupled. The height of the cave will be a maximum of 18 meters.

Today, the 70-hectare depot area owned by the city of Kuopio is being rebuilt. It will be connected to the Savilahti district construction project, which will change the entire city structure of Kuopio. In the coming years, a concentration of educational institutions and workplaces with residential areas will emerge in the area. In the future, there will be a university, a polytechnic and a vocational college.

For decades The task of the Kuopio Armory was to maintain and store munitions. There was a specialization in the maintenance of infantry weapons. The weapons repair shop operated in a cave.

The infantry workshop inspected and serviced all infantry weapons such as pistols, rifles, assault rifles and their spare parts and equipment.

There was a shooting range deeper into the rock at the workshop checkpoint, where the safety of the weapons was checked before they were sent to their users or to the warehouse.

“There was also an inspection of the condition of the ammunition, such as a batch monitoring of grenade launcher ammunition. We checked that the ammunition was in order before it was sent to the troops or for further storage, ”says the last manager of the Kuopio depot. Osmo Felt.

Training exercises for light single are being prepared in a paint shop building outside the cave of the weapons depot. Photo taken in May 1969

Administration buildings of the Kuopio depot in Neulamäki in May 1969.

In the dungeon one-off dividers and grenade launchers, as well as some anti-aircraft guns, were also serviced.

“However, the maintenance of assault rifles was the most important thing,” Huopainen says.

“Probably at some point all the assault rifles circled through the Kuopio depot. It was not much talked about because it is a material sensitive to robbery. ”

There was also a theater warehouse in the Kuopio depot, where, for example, filmmakers received stationery for their filming.

Weapons maintenance and storage required a lot of grease and oil. Work was also done on the grease in the depot in the 1990s, when 100,000 Chinese assault rifles purchased by the Defense Forces came to the depot.

“They had such a thick layer of grease that there was a terrible job of cleaning them. It was eventually abandoned, and the rifles were transferred to storage. It was decided to do that work in due course if there is a need for them, ”Huopainen says.

In 1918 The established Kuopio depot operated in the barracks area in the center.

As the threat of war increased throughout Europe in the late 1930s, stockpiles of ammunition and explosives were sought in bomb-proof caves. They began to be mined at the dawn of the Winter War in 1939 in Neulamäki, an uninhabited area at the time.

The caves were commissioned during the Continuation War in 1941. Activities were gradually transferred to Neulamäki. Over the decades, the tunnels were modified and combined. More were built in the 1960s.

Wartime there was a busy time for the armory, but so was the end of the war. The armaments of the repatriated troops were collected in depots. Rifles and ammunition were especially brought to Kuopio.

In November 1946, the Kuopio depot had, among other things, 135,681 rifles, more than 8,000 submachine guns, 600 anti-tank rifles, 500 machine guns and 350 anti-tank, field and anti-aircraft guns.

More above-ground storage space was built in Neulamäki.

Weapons repair shop production facilities. In the foreground on the right is, among other things, a 23 mm anti-aircraft rifle and its detached barrels.

M / 28 rifles are inspected and transferred for storage. The weapon is better known as the Vertical Ear Sight model.

Due to lack of space, the Defense Forces sought to get rid of unnecessary material, so discarded supplies were sold and disposed of. According to the custom of the time, explosives and ammunition were disposed of by burial in the ground or by immersion in water.

In Kuopio, they were immersed in Neulalahti, located next to the depot, for decades. It meant a major cleaning contract for the Defense Forces later.

In the 1970s the depot had moved completely from the center to Neulamäki. At the same time, the city expanded in the direction of the depot. At the turn of the 1970s and 1980s, Kuopio University was built east of the depot in Savilahti. [nykyään Itä-Suomen yliopisto] and to the west of the Neulamäki residential area.

The changes raised concerns on both sides of the depot fence. The depot was concerned about the possibility of theft and vandalism. The city, on the other hand, was concerned about the storage of hazardous materials near the settlement.

In 1982, the explosives and ammunition depots were moved out of Neulamäki. Only the maintenance of the weapons remained there.

Technician Reijo Himanen fires a serviced assault rifle on a cave test track. The safety of the weapons was tested on the shooting range.

Weapons repair shop production facilities. On the right behind the yellow line are anti-tank weapons ready for training use. Behind the yellow line on the left are the tubes and parts of a light grenade launcher.

in the 1990’s The Defense Forces began clearing Neulalahti of the explosives and ammunition sunk there. The clearing work was carried out on several occasions, most recently in the spring and winter of 2020.

198,000 different grenades and other larger products, about 407,000 teddy bears, cartridges and other small materials, as well as 410 kilos of explosives, lighting and pyromas have now been lifted from Neulalahti. 4,500 training ammunition and ammunition have been collected from the depot lands.

Osmo Huopainen (left), the former head of the armory, is leaving the cave site. Behind him are the supervisor Tapani Lyytinen from Sitowise Oy (left), the developer Marko Väätäinen from the city’s space services and the city of Kuopio’s sports venue planner Ilja Venäläinen.

Osmo Huopainen, the former manager of the depot, presented old pictures from the time of the weapons depot at the depot site. Supervisor Tapani Lyytinen from Sitowise looking at the pictures.

In the 21st century It was decided to close the Kuopio depot.

“In accordance with the decision, we turned off the lights on December 31, 2009,” says Osmo Huopainen.

The rehabilitation of weapons in the cave was continued by the Defense Forces subcontractor Millog until 2010 and the subsidiary Oricopa until the summer of 2012. After that, the dungeon emptied for years.

Illustration of the entrance to a sports and event center to be built in the former depot cave. The center should be completed by the end of 2023.

Last in there began to happen again when the largest cave complex in the depot began to be excavated and strengthened for a sports and event center.

The sports center takes up less than half of the cave space in the old depot. That other half is still waiting for future plans.