History | The research revealed new information about the iconic Viking ship

The 64 Viking shields that were the subject of the study were found attached to the sides of Gokstad’s ship.

New according to research, Viking shields, previously thought to be ceremonial, may have been used in battles. Among other things, the news covered the matter Live Science.

The 64 Viking shields that were the subject of the study were found attached to the sides of Gokstad’s ship. Gokstad’s Viking ship was found in a burial mound on the Gokstad farm in Norway in 1880. Based on the annual rings, the oak used in the ship’s construction was felled in 890. The ship is a little over five meters wide and over 23 meters long.

The iconic Gokstad ship and the shields attached to its sides have strongly shaped the image of what Viking ships were like.

of Gokstad every other of the ship’s shields was painted black and every other yellow. For a long time it was thought that they were mainly ceremonial decorative shields, but according to a study conducted at the University of Stockholm, the shields were probably covered with leather in the past.

The leather protected and strengthened round shields made of boards, as the leather tightened when it dried. A shield reinforced with leather also did not crack as easily from a sword or ax blow as a bare wooden shield. The shields of Gokstad’s ship are made of rather thin boards.

“The shields of the Gokstad ship correspond to our understanding of what the shields used in battles in the Viking Age were like,” says the person who studied the shields Rolf Warming From Stockholm University’s Department of Archeology to Live Science.

According to him, similar shields were used in Scandinavia from the 2nd century for about a thousand years. Warming plans to continue researching the shields further.

Drawing of Gokstad’s ship’s shield. There is an iron dome in the middle of the shield.

Due to the wooden structure, only the metal hoods in the middle of the shield, which also protected the hand holding the shield, have survived from the shields of the Viking Age. The domes were mostly made of iron.

According to Warming, the shields of Gokstad’s ship have marks on their shields that may indicate that they were used in battles.

The National Museum of Denmark by In 2008, an almost intact shield from the Viking Age was found in Trelleborg in southern Sweden. Its diameter is 80 centimeters.

A burial mound when opened, the skeleton of a Viking chieftain or king was found in Gokstad’s ship. When he was alive, the man was over 180 centimeters tall and had a rotund body structure, so he was exceptionally large in his time. The man who was killed in his 40s and 50s had died in battle or after, based on the injuries to his legs.

His weapons were not found on the ship, so it may be that the most valuable items were stolen from the grave possibly already during the Viking Age. In addition to the shields, a lot of other objects were found on the ship, including the bones of several dogs and horses.

The restored Gokstad ship is currently located in Oslo and can be seen in the new Viking Age Museum, which is scheduled to open in 2026. Construction work on the museum began this year.

