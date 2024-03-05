History | The rebellious Olympic boss had two children with a Finnish woman – he insisted on keeping the relationship and the children a secret

Avery Brundage going to give a speech at the International Olympic Committee's gala dinner during the Helsinki Olympic Games at Kalastajatorpa on July 16, 1952.

Avery Brundage ruled the International Olympic Committee with an iron fist for 20 years. Before his election as chairman, he had two children with a Finnish-born woman. Brundage insisted on keeping the relationship and children a secret.

Admiring and appreciative looks followed Avery Brundagewhen he went to give a speech at the dinner of the International Olympic Committee in the hall of Hotel Kalastajatorpa on July 16, 1952.

On the same day, the American Brundage was elected as the new president of the Olympic Committee. The Congress of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was organized in Helsinki at the Knight's Hall, where in the vote held he defeated his opponent, the British Lord by David Burghley by a vote of 30–17.