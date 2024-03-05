Wednesday, March 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

History | The rebellious Olympic boss had two children with a Finnish woman – he insisted on keeping the relationship and the children a secret

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
History | The rebellious Olympic boss had two children with a Finnish woman – he insisted on keeping the relationship and the children a secret

Avery Brundage going to give a speech at the International Olympic Committee's gala dinner during the Helsinki Olympic Games at Kalastajatorpa on July 16, 1952. Picture: Sports and physical activity cultural center TAHTO

Avery Brundage ruled the International Olympic Committee with an iron fist for 20 years. Before his election as chairman, he had two children with a Finnish-born woman. Brundage insisted on keeping the relationship and children a secret.

Admiring and appreciative looks followed Avery Brundagewhen he went to give a speech at the dinner of the International Olympic Committee in the hall of Hotel Kalastajatorpa on July 16, 1952.

On the same day, the American Brundage was elected as the new president of the Olympic Committee. The Congress of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was organized in Helsinki at the Knight's Hall, where in the vote held he defeated his opponent, the British Lord by David Burghley by a vote of 30–17.

See also  HS analysis Did Putin in his statement make it clear that Russia wants to continue negotiations with the West?

#History #rebellious #Olympic #boss #children #Finnish #woman #insisted #keeping #relationship #children #secret

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Showing benefits from the BC’s institutional advancement eliminates this Fla-Flu at the moment, says Galípolo

Showing benefits from the BC’s institutional advancement eliminates this Fla-Flu at the moment, says Galípolo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result