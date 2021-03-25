History The Pharaohs’ Dream, the Plaque of Imperialism and the Power of Globalization – The Construction of the Suez Canal Revolutionized the World in the 1860s

In Finnish terms, the most significant period in the history of the Suez Canal is its participation in the UN operation in 1956–1957.

When Suezin the canal was built in the 1860s, it was at the same time an engineering feast and a killing tanner.

The driving force was a former French diplomat Ferdinand de Lesseps, who was like the vice – king of Egypt Said passhaan. Lesseps was allowed to embark on a canal project that resulted in a world trade powerhouse.

The Canal connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean is typically sailed by around 18,000 cargo ships a year, channel management statistics. About 30 percent of the world’s freight containers pass through Suez.

Thus, the Suez Canal is one of the most significant fairways in the world, in the same series as the Strait of Malakans, the Strait of Hormuz and the Canal of Panama. These bottlenecks are critical not only for world trade but also geopolitically.

Dream The Red Sea-Mediterranean waterway is ancient. It returns to the Egyptians of the pharaohs.

“As early as the reign of Senusret III, 2,000 years before the beginning of our era, there was a system of canals connecting the Red Sea to the Nile Delta,” says the French historian Caroline Piquet, interviewed by a French research institute CNRS: n release in 2019.

This network of small channels was destroyed in the 7th century. on arrival. According to Piquet, the idea of ​​one big canal was also supported by many: the Republic of Venice in the 16th century, a city known as the Sun King. Louis XIVFrance in the 17th century and general Napoleon Bonaparten troops who traveled to Egypt in the late 18th century.

The dream was thus realized in the 1860s. The contract lasted ten years and for this purpose the Compagnie du canal de Suez was established.

French investors held a majority stake, but 44 percent of the company’s initial capital came from the pockets of the Egyptian vice king – virtually the back of the Egyptians. This was crucial for subsequent events.

Channel was originally 164 kilometers long, and its excavation required considerable know-how. For example, dredging technology and equipment evolved by leaps and bounds.

The gloomy fact, however, is that forced labor was used on the site as it did in the age of the pharaohs in Egypt. At least tens of thousands died under compensatory conditions.

The Egyptians were in a subordinate position long after the canal was completed. In 1875 the Deputy King of Egypt Ismail pasha was so heavily indebted that he had to give up his share of the canal. The British came to the edges.

Always Until the 1950s, the Suez Canal was a pawn of imperialism. Power was held by Britain and France, and the Egyptians were mere servants on the channel of their own country.

Arab nationalist and president of Egypt Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the canal in 1956. The Suez crisis erupted when Britain and France occupied the canal area and Israel invaded the Sinai Peninsula at the same time.

The Suez crisis was followed by a significant period in Finnish terms. In order to calm the situation, a UN peacekeeping operation was established, in which Finland also participated. Finland had joined the UN in the previous year, in 1955.

During the year, a few hundred Finnish “UN police” or “Suez men” participated in the UN operation, as was said at the time. There was no talk of peacekeepers yet, he says Ruotuväki magazine in a recent article.

Operation Suez was a major media event in Finland, which was followed much more closely than peacekeeping operations today.

Helsingin Sanomat even published “letters from Suez”, ie rumors sent by peacekeepers.

The letters were brisk and communicated that we boys are doing well here. At the same time, they had interesting eyewitness observations.

“Along the way, traces of battle, sunken ships and burnt cars were visible,” the soldier wrote Erkki Ehrnrooth in December 1956.

The letters also contained shades towards the Arabs that would not delight readers today more than the Defense Forces communications team.

The observations about life in the Suez area were quite inconsolable.

“The standard of living here is very low,” Ehrnrooth wrote. “Along the way, there were miserable clay huts where Arabs live and villages in general are terribly dirty.”