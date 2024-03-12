History | The Olympic boss, who hid his child, went on his honeymoon in Finland when he was still 85 years old

The long-time chairman of the International Olympic Committee, Avery Brundage, had diverse relations with Finland. He hid his child with a Finnish woman and later visited with his new partner at the Hämeenlinna Lyceum's 100th anniversary celebration in Aulango in 1973.

Finnish born Lilian Dresden had two children in the early 1950s, was elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Avery Brundage with.

The sons born out of wedlock in 1951 and 1952 were for a long time a secret that Brundage wanted to keep quiet about. After his death, the wealthy Brundage left his children practically disinherited.

Karl Gustav Vähämäki or Wähämäki won an Olympic medal in Stockholm in 1912 in the team competition.

Foreign Affairs Administration according to the register, daughter Lilian Linnéa Ann-Mary, called Nea, was born on April 21, 1920 and apparently in Helsinki.

In the HS article, Lilian was said to have been born in 1919. This was referred to by several other sources used in the story.

In 1924, Vähämäki was appointed the Finnish consul in Shanghai, and he became the first Finnish diplomat in China.

In 1925, the Vähämä family had a son, Toivo, who, according to HS archives, died in Shanghai on February 26, 1926.

Vähämä's spouse Linnea Vähämäki (nee Jernström) died in Helsinki on January 18, 1928. He was born in Tammisaari on October 11, 1893. The couple married in 1918 in Helsinki.

Lilian grew up in Shanghai, from where she moved to Australia during World War II. There he met an American soldier Elliott of Dresden.

Before that, Lilian already had a son from her marriage to Karl Paul in Australia. The name of the boy's father is unknown.

“ “The marriage of the 85-year-old Brundage to the 36-year-old princess of Reuss zu Köstritz shook both the sports and gossip worlds of the time”

In 1948, Elliott Dresden and Lilian were married in Fort Worth, Texas. In practice, the marriage lasted only ten days, but it was annulled only in 1952.

That is, after the first child with Avery Brundage was born. The matter is described, among other things, in a book published in 1996 XV Olympiad.

Vähämäki resigned from the post of Consul General on 20 March 1931 (HS 21 March 1931), but he still remained in Shanghai.

In years 1924–1932 Vähämäki tried to get support and funding to establish a direct shipping line between Finland and China.

In particular, he wanted to multiply Finland's exports to China and improve banking connections between the two countries

Finns Senior university lecturer in Asian studies who studied in China Tiina Airaksinen tells that Vähämäi had a secret side in China, which began to be revealed in the early 1930s.

Several complaints had been made about the actions of the consul in Shanghai, which led to the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs starting to investigate the accusations.

The accusations were serious and concerned Vähämäki's “association with the Russians”, the arms deals he organized and other questionable deals with Chinese military generals. In addition, Vähämä was allegedly selling fake passports.

The cases did not lead to foreign policy scandals, but they ended Vähämäki's career in China.

“Since the research materials found do not offer direct answers to Wähämäki's changed behavior, we can only guess what changed him and the direction of his life”, Airaksinen

tells

in his article China in words and pictures 3/2022.

Airaxinen thinks that personal losses, such as the death of baby Toivo and the death of his spouse, influenced his decisions.

According to Airaksinen, Vähämäki moved to the United States at the beginning of the Chinese Civil War in 1946. It is likely that Lilian Dresden and Brundage, who lived in California, only met after this.

Vähämäki received American citizenship in 1956, and he worked as a “businessman” in San Francisco.

Risto Valjus according to the investigation, Vähämäki may have entered into a new marriage in the United States.

According to sources, Karl Gustaf Vähämäki may have died in West Hollywood, California in September 1981. He was 89 years old when he died.

In Finland, Vähämäki was declared dead on January 1, 1984 by the decision of the Helsinki Probate Court (Helsinki RO 17.1.1984.)

Daughter Lilian died died June 15, 2001 in Redwood City, California. Depending on whether he was born in 1919 or 1920, he was either 81 or 82 years old.

It, how long Lilian Dresden and Brundage allegedly dated is unknown. Children Avery (born 1951) and Gary (born 1952) were born during Brundage's first marriage.

Brundage even requested or even demanded that her name be omitted from the children's birth certificates.

In 1955, he signed a trust agreement with Lilian. It included a stipulation that the contract would be voided if Lilian ever said anything that would bring Brundage into disrepute.

His first wife the daughter of a Chicago banker Elizabeth Dunlap died in 1971. Brundage then married a German princess Mariann Charlotte Katharina Stefanie von Reussin with.

“ “Rangell assured that the princess is not an adventurer, but that the marriage was born out of genuine love.”

In 1973, Brundage took a honeymoon trip to Finland with his wife.

Was the editor-in-chief of Apu magazine Eero Sauri remembers having guided Aulango Brundage to the same table at the Hämeenlinna Lyceum's 100th anniversary celebration, where sat the bank manager and sports influencer, former prime minister Johan Wilhelm Rangell.

“I knew that Rangell had been four days earlier by Erik von Frenckell At the small-scale dinners organized in honor of Avery Brundage and her princess. The marriage of the 85-year-old Brundage to the 36-year-old princess of Reuss zu Köstritz shook both the sports and gossip worlds of that time,” says Sauri.

Von Frenckell served as chairman of the organizing committee of the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games and knew Brundage, who was elected chairman of the International Olympic Committee during the Helsinki Games in July.

Brundage was president of the IOC for 20 years, until the Munich Olympics in 1972. Brundage was known for his pro-Nazi views and disdain for women's sports.

Avery Brundage giving a speech at the closing ceremony of the Munich Olympics in September 1972.

Brundage died in 1975 while on vacation in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which had been the winter site of the Nazi-controlled 1936 Olympics. He was 87 years old when he died.

According to Sauri, Brundage's scandalous marriage was also discussed at the dinner in Hämeenlinna.

