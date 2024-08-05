History | The old Finnish skulls will be repatriated from Sweden during August

History|Most of the skulls are to be blessed and buried in the Pälkäne ruin church at the beginning of September.

The old ones Finnish skulls will be repatriated from Sweden to Finland during August, the Ministry of Education and Culture told STT on Monday. The skulls are supposed to be buried in their original places of discovery, a government advisor to the Ministry of Education and Culture Joni Hiitola said.

It is about repatriating more than 80 skulls to Finland. The vast majority of them came from the grave digging trip of Swedish race researchers to Sweden in the 1870s.

The team excavated skulls from four localities: Pälkänee, Pielavede, Rautalammi and the area of ​​the former Eno municipality in Joensuu. Clearly the most skulls were excavated from Pälkäne.

All skulls to be repatriated are first transported to Pälkäne. According to the Pälkäne parish, the planned date of transportation of the skulls is August 20, but the date can still change.

Maria Josephson The Karolinska Institute confirmed to STT on Monday that the skulls are being repatriated in August. According to him, the exact date is not yet known.

Tired the excavated skulls are to be blessed and buried in the Pälkäne Ruin Church at the beginning of September. According to the Karolinska Institute’s report, the research team excavated skulls from inside and around the ruined church.

“I am also prepared for the fact that this (transportation of the skulls) will be postponed. It hasn’t lasted that long, six years. Surprisingly quickly, however, because the skulls have been in Sweden for 150 years”, the parish priest of Pälkänee Jari Kemppainen stated on Monday to STT.

According to the priest, a digging permit from the Museum Agency is still needed to bury the skulls.

According to Joni Hiitola, there is no information yet on when the skulls excavated from places other than Pälkänee will be buried in their original places of discovery.

The Swedish government decided to hand over the skulls in the collections of the Karolinska Institute to Finland in April.