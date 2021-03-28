History The newly opened archives show that back in 1996, Finland lived up to the hope that Russia would become a real democracy

The documents recently released by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs give a picture of Russia, led by President Boris Yeltsin, which lingered without a clear direction.

Year 1996 began promisingly in Russia in that the president came to work.

“After being absent from his job almost continuously since last July, President Yeltsin returned spectacularly to the Kremlin at the turn of the year,” said Finland’s Ambassador to Russia. Arto Mansala began its progress report on 23 January 1996.

The report went to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Helsinki, classified as secret. At the top of the distribution list was Finland’s foreign policy leadership: the president Martti Ahtisaari, Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tarja Halonen.

“President Yeltsin’s state currently raises a whole host of fundamental questions,” Mansala wrote in another report. “At the same time, many questions go unanswered.”

So the year 1996 began, and as it progressed it brought only partial answers. To the Kremlin’s 65-year-old host Boris to Yeltsin embodied the state of Russia. It was shaky.

Russia had taken staggering steps towards a market economy and democracy.

The country was troubled, politics turbulent, crime rampant and mortality exceeded birth rates. “Pity the person who has to live in transition,” as the author Fyodor Dostoevsky had once stated.

The president drank far too much and had had at least two heart attacks.

“Once again, the state of Russia and future prospects must be assessed primarily from one person, not so much from the institutions and their operations,” Mansala wrote.

This view was also shared by the U.S. Ambassador to Moscow Thomas Pickering, who added to his Finnish colleague that Yeltsin was “mainly interested in power and at least in the past also in vodka”.

Year 1996 was a significant year – “seconds before Putin, As a Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar has been dramatically characterized in his recent book You can leave. According to Zygar, the year was fatal for Russian democracy.

That is indeed the case. Since 1996, Russia has only had presidential elections in which it has been elected Vladimir Putin it is an apostle Dmitry Medvedev.

Putin may still be in power until the 2030s, so there are no wounds of democratic suspense at this time.

The 1996 campaign, on the other hand, had electricity. The outcome was uncertain. The direction of Russia was open. It can also be found in the archives of the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, whose documents have been kept confidential for 25 years.

Excerpt from Ambassador Arto Mansala’s report of July 1996.­

Hundreds of pages of Foreign Ministry documents from 1996 have been reviewed for this article. Recently published documents paint a picture of what Russia’s critical year looked like at a key place in Finnish diplomacy, in Moscow.

“As the Yeltsin term progresses, there have been features in the presidency that reformists in Russia have begun to see as a threat to the entire democratization process,” Mansala reported in January 1996. “Some of them are already showing symptoms of restoring a police state to Russia.”

Yeltsin had risen to power in 1991. The Soviet Union had ceased to exist, coups attempted. The people were miserable.

The oligarchs got rich. In 1995-96, the so-called share loan program was implemented. In practice, this meant that the wealthy rushed state-owned companies at a mock price. In return, the oligarchs generously supported Yeltsin.

Some of the Russian governors drew their very own line, outright separatism. Commercial Counselor Annikki Halko prepared a concise report on the soloist governor of the Sverdlovsk region Eduard Rosselista, which presented its territory with its own currency, the Urals Franc.

In Chechnya, Russia waged a brutal war. Yeltsin’s language was already colorful, Mansala wrote, and “speaking of the Chechen rebels, he demands‘ those crazy dogs to shoot ’”.

Chechen civilians at the foot of the war on the outskirts of Grozny in August 1996.­

A group of civilians walked past the destroyed presidential palace in Grozny, Chechnya, in February 1996.­

In February 1996, Boris Yeltsin confirmed his intention to continue. His popularity was at the bottom. A few percent were in favor.

The first round of elections was scheduled for June. Admittedly, conditions in Russia were so unstable that this was suspected. Yeltsin himself seriously considered postponing the election.

Yeltsin’s main opponent was the Communists Gennadi Zjuganov. The Communists had succeeded in the December 1995 Duma elections.

You can get an idea of ​​the political floor by reading Mansala’s report on the Speaker of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament Yegor Strojevista. The report is titled in the style of the State Department with the words “authoritative view”.

On the eve of Victory Day, in early May 1996, Stroev was a lunch guest for EU ambassadors and described Zyuganov’s problem as being a hostage to “idiots and madmen.” According to Stroev, the problem was not only the tragedy of Zyuganov but “the whole of Russia”.

Documentation In 1996, the creators of Finland’s Eastern policy met the hopes that Russia would develop into a real democracy and market economy.

“Overall, Russia’s nascent democracy, which has already survived three different elections with honor in recent years, will face its real test of fire in the next couple of weeks,” Mansala wrote during the election.

The word pair “budding democracy” appears repeatedly in Ambassador Mansala’s reports. The secret defense report of February 1996 was also hopefully based on the fact that “Russia is democratizing”.

In hindsight, it can be said that it was not. Maybe budded, but soon struck.

Finnish diplomats certainly had reservations. At the end of his term as ambassador in July 1996, Mansala said: “It can be assumed that even when democracy takes root in Russia, it will have special features due to Russian history and the size of the country.”

Spicy in detail, the really long-lasting report was drafted by a 30-year-old secretary Olli Mattila.

Mattila was the source of information for the “Mr. X” of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, which was a central intelligence service for CIA men. Lord X’s predictions came true almost to their tism:

“The vast majority of the people are not convinced of the rationale of the goal itself, which is a Western-type society.”

“So an openly pro-Western trend is now ‘welled’ in Russia.”

“Objective facts are driving Russia towards strengthening the state and concentrating power.”

“In the worst case, there is again an ideological war between different social systems.”

Excerpt from a report prepared by Secretary of State Olli Mattila in January 1996, the source of which was “Mr. X” from the United States.­

These were far-sighted views in 1996. As a matter of fact, the Lord X report is made by the fact that its author Olli Mattila later received a suspended sentence for espionage in favor of Russia.

Russian the first round of elections on 16 June was flat. Boris Yeltsin received 35.8 percent of the vote, Gennady Zyuganov 32.5 percent.

The result was steady, especially given that Yeltsin was backed by a wealthy business elite and favorable media.

The election was ultimately decided by the fact that Yeltsin made the deal a popular general Aleksandr Lebedin with. Lebed had come third in the first round of the election. Now he got a seat in the chairmanship of the Security Council, and Yeltsin got his support in the second round.

In the midst of it all, before the decisive vote, Yeltsin’s health betrayed again. Railakas’ campaigning across vast Russia had taken a hard toll. Yeltsin withdrew from publicity to “work on documents” because he had “colded” and “lost his voice”.

Yeltsin had had a heart attack. Still, even invisible, he won the July 3 second round with a 54 percent vote.

Re-elected the president was again facing a long sick leave – all autumn long.

This is what the typical cover page of a State Department report from the 1990s looks like. Finland’s Ambassador to Moscow Markus Lyra reported on the state of Russia’s domestic policy in October 1996.­

All sorts of wild rumors circulated. The Finnish embassy also had to refute allegations that Yeltsin was coming to Finland for heart surgery.

However, Yeltsin was able to handle the inauguration with honor. They were in August.

“President Yeltsin’s inauguration went exactly according to the notes,” reports the new ambassador Markus Lyra. “Admittedly, the notes had been exchanged several times.”

It was the splendor of the Kremlin Congress Palace, Lyra wrote in Helsinki. There was a lunch for a thousand guests, there was a guard of honor in tsarist uniforms, there was Soviet-style stubbornness. Among the keynote speakers was the President of Belarus, 41 years old Alexander Lukashenko.

Boris Yeltsin was cut in early November. Bypass surgery successful.

So the election had been conducted and the president was recovering.

“Both Russia itself and especially outside observers have lived in constant anticipation in recent years,” Lyra reported in November. “To the surprise of most, everything went as expected.”

The year 1996 tipped towards the end, but Russia’s direction was obscured.

“There are two parallel and contradictory processes going on in Russia; reforms and restoration, ”Lyra estimates in December. That is, some Russians wanted reforms, some a return to the old.

“Reform forces are being seen as a model by the West, especially the United States. Those who seek the old order look not only at the Soviet Union but also at Asia. ”

Nyreys to the west was on the rise. The Foreign Minister also gave an indication of this Yevgeny Primakov, who was appointed to his post in the winter of 1996. Primakov was a foreign policy hawk.

This is how Lyra’s December report continued:

“Russians are more and more irritated that the West advises them, treats them like a schoolboy. Foreign Minister Primakov looked more than upset at the Barents Council meeting in Petrozavodsk after listening to the lists of his Western colleagues for aid to Russia for a couple of hours. “

And so on:

“Those who want to go back to the old do not, in fact, want back the Soviet land, but the order of the time.”

December at the end Boris Yeltsin returned to the Kremlin. “Monday 23.12. was the president’s first actual working day since his re-election last July, ”reported to Helsinki.

The year 1996 ended in Russia with the promise that the president came to work.