History The nearly 200-year-old building of the University of Helsinki is undergoing major renovation – Doctors used to train doctors and treat syphilis

The culturally and historically significant Old Clinic will be renovated to better meet the needs of the Faculty of Political Science.

Helsinki the university’s historic Snellmania building in Kruununhaka will be renovated in a major renovation, which is scheduled for completion in autumn 2022, the construction company SRV informs.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 12 million and construction work will begin in May.

The property was originally built for hospital use, but in the 1990s it was converted into teaching and office facilities at the University of Helsinki. The facilities have been used by the Faculty of Social Sciences since 1994.

The old clinic photographed in 1907 in the archives of the Helsinki City Museum.­

In The building, completed in 1833, is located in the block of university buildings at Unioninkatu 37, and is also known as the main building of the Old Clinic. The plans for the main building were originally made by an architect Carl Ludvig Engel.

The old clinic was the first clinical institute in Finland, ie a university teaching hospital, which, by order of the emperor was built in Helsinki. Initially, all medical teaching took place at the Old Clinic, until gradually its own hospitals were gradually established for the specialties.

From 1920 onwards, the Old Clinic treated only skin and venereal diseases, of which the clinic originally became known among the townspeople as a “bubble”.

Morning devotion in the hospital corridor in the 1930s.­

Today The building used by the University of Helsinki consists of the main building and two wing buildings. Approximately 5,300 gross square meters of space will be renovated to better support the university’s teaching and research work.

The facades, structures and part of the interior of the building are protected under the Building Heritage Act, and according to SRV’s press release, the repairs have been planned in close co-operation with the National Board of Antiquities.

The main building of the old clinic as photographed from Unioninkatu.­

The construction work takes into account that the structures, materials and working methods correspond to the original implementation and fit the characteristics of the building.

“I think every day when I come to work that it is a pleasure and an honor to work in a historic building. The forthcoming renovation will make the environment needed for today’s teaching and work even better, respecting the architecture and history of the building, ”the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Marjaana Seppänen notes in the release.