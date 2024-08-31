History | The Nazis persecuted vegetarians, and they were even accused of being mentally ill

The veggie craze is not just a phenomenon of our time, as the momentum for the vegetarian food boom was already taken millennia ago. Vegetarians gained support, but they were also accused of being freaks, mentally ill and even possessed by the devil.
Riikka Forsström
Vdifferent ponds rippled on the floors. The pigs squeal, and the bloody carcasses of their fellow species hang from the ceiling on meat hooks. The sight that unfolded in the London slaughterhouse disgusted the Englishman Thomas Tryon (1634–1703) so much that he could no longer imagine putting an animal that had been killed in such a cruel way into his mouth.
#History #Nazis #persecuted #vegetarians #accused #mentally #ill
Leave a Reply