Sunday, September 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

History | The Nazis persecuted vegetarians, and they were even accused of being mentally ill

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
History | The Nazis persecuted vegetarians, and they were even accused of being mentally ill
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The veggie craze is not just a phenomenon of our time, as the momentum for the vegetarian food boom was already taken millennia ago. Vegetarians gained support, but they were also accused of being freaks, mentally ill and even possessed by the devil.

Riikka Forsström

Picture: Giuseppe Arcimboldo / Wikimedia Commons

Vdifferent ponds rippled on the floors. The pigs squeal, and the bloody carcasses of their fellow species hang from the ceiling on meat hooks. The sight that unfolded in the London slaughterhouse disgusted the Englishman Thomas Tryon (1634–1703) so much that he could no longer imagine putting an animal that had been killed in such a cruel way into his mouth.

#History #Nazis #persecuted #vegetarians #accused #mentally #ill

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Norris on pole: “Twice the goal, but there are unknowns”

F1 | Norris on pole: "Twice the goal, but there are unknowns"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]