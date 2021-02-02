History The military coup in Myanmar is a purely representative of a species that is rare in the modern world

The Myanmar military junta is repeating a familiar pattern. Globally, however, the development of democracy has reduced the takeovers of power.

Formula is always about the same.

The lungs of military boots intensify in the streets during the quiet hours of the night. Roadblocks will be erected, important administrative buildings will be placed under special guarding.

Follow the night arrests. The media is silenced and then harnessed for new purposes. A man in a beanie appears on television. He states that the army was forced to act in the common interest to stabilize the situation. Foreign authorities condemn.

The recent military coup in Myanmar is a purebred representative of its kind. Generally concerned about their position, the generals decided to displace the civilians and declare a state of emergency for “one year”.

In the process it is the case that events in Myanmar are not typical at all – anymore. Military coups once become rare in the modern world.

Since 2000, there have been coups on average once a year. Over the last decade, the military coups in Zimbabwe and Egypt have received the most international attention.

In Zimbabwe, the army ousted a long-time ruler of terror Robert Mugaben in 2017. Mugabe’s former creditor became president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose old nickname “Crocodile” was not born without justification.

In Egypt, power was seized by a war marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in 2013. He has put in place a sharp repressive power.

Change to the tumultuous 20th century is still remarkable. Especially in the mid-Cold War, in the 1960s and 1970s, kidnappings were ash-dense — an average of five a year.

Cold War refers to the confrontation between the US-led Western Camp and the Soviet Socialist Camp. The Cold War is linked to coups in that each superpower is machining its own rulers in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Examples would be found in abundance, but we will settle for two here.

Early on the morning of September 11, 1973, a military coup was launched in Chile.

“The Chilean army and police forces overthrew the country’s Marxist president on Tuesday Salvador Allenden”, Helsingin Sanomat reports.

“The declaration of the coup and the formation of a military government had been signed by the commanders of all three types of weapons as well as the paramilitary police forces.”

View from the Chilean presidential palace in La Moneda on the day of the coup, September 11, 1973. Soldiers arrested staff of ousted President Salvador Allende.­

The Chilean coup was a news bomb of its time. The United States, and in particular the Secretary of State, is operating in the background Henry Kissinger. General came to power in Chile Augusto Pinochet, and thousands of Chileans died or “disappeared” in the hands of the military junta.

Afghanistan in the coup d’état of december 1979, the imprint was also ugly.

New leader Babrak Karmal was, in effect, a messenger of the Kremlin. He asked for Soviet support as soon as the coup took place, HS reported.

“The request was made, and the Soviet Union responded in the affirmative only a few hours after Karmal, with the visible support of the Soviet military, had seized power by the President. From Hafizullah Aminwho himself seized power from the president Nur Muhammad from Tarak in September, ”HS said.

Descriptive in the case of Babrak Karmal was that in the critical early moments of the coup he was, in fact, in Moscow.

President Babrak Karmal (center), brought to power by the Soviet Union, held a press conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in January 1980, a couple of weeks after the coup.­

For the marginalized for rulers and their associates to go to coups badly. In Chile and Afghanistan, the bloodiest option materialized.

Salvador Allende apparently died by shooting himself, while Hafizullah Amin was granted a so-called trial.

“Amin was sentenced in a special court to death for crimes against the Afghan people,” HS said. “He was executed immediately after the trial. His family was also killed in a three-and-a-half-hour kidnapping. ”

It would be however, it is distortive to claim that the coup d’état of the 20th century was due solely to the constant interference of the great powers.

Between 1946 and 2017, there were 225 successful coups in the world, says a U.S. research institute Pew Research Center.

“Success” is weighed here from the perspective of the coups. There were even more “failed” coups, i.e. attempted coups, during the same period, more than 300.

Significant the reason for the seizures was the shakiness of democratic structures. Many countries in the world only became independent in the 1950s and 1960s.

Nigeria, one of the largest countries in Africa, for example, had a miserable legacy from its British colonial hosts.

Nigeria became independent in 1960, but had no experience of self-government. Moreover, when the new rulers met to be blatantly greedy and brazen, the equation became inconsolable.

Power in Nigeria changed almost routinely with officers. By the 1990s, there had already been six military coups, plus a couple of attempts.

Africa is overrepresented in modern coup statistics. This has not always been the case.

Many European countries have also had military rule in the past, which is not even very distant. These countries are Spain, Portugal and Greece, which transitioned to democracy in the 1970s.

In April 1967, HS reported on a formula that is very familiar: “Armored Forces Commander, Brigadier General Stylianos Patakos and two young colonels, according to information received on Saturday, led a well-planned coup in Greece on the night between Friday and Saturday. ”

Coups the global decline is due to the positive development of democracy.

Peaceful, electoral changes of power are not a guarantee of an open state of society, but at least then there is one less dilemma. The coup, on the other hand, is a sure sign of big problems.

Latin America in particular has almost completely escaped the cycle of coups. The essence of history is reflected in the fact that the Finnish “military junta” comes from the Spanish word “junta”.

Latin American countries became independent mainly in the 19th century. The unofficial world record for coups and attempted coups is held by Bolivia, where there have been well over a hundred in 200 years.

The exact number is impossible to say. It depends on the definition. Is the January conquest of the US Congress, for example, classified as a coup attempt?

Bolivian in any case, history can be read as a kind of report of an unfortunate political chain crash:

In 1857 José María Linares displaced by a coup Jorge Córdovan. In 1861 José María de Achá displaces Linares. In 1864 Mariano Melgarejo displaces de Achán. In 1871 Agustín Morales displaces Melgarejo.

The change of power in Bolivia no longer follows that pattern, although politics is still quite a roller coaster. The legacy of the coups seems to have a long drag.

Political the legacy will certainly also affect Myanmar and its neighboring country of Thailand. Neighbors in Southeast Asia have ended up in a less flattering position, the mannequins of military power in the 2020s.

General Ne Win came to power in Burma, or Myanmar, in a military coup in March 1962.­

In Myanmar, Monday’s abduction of generals was no doubt facilitated by the fact that military power has not really even been relinquished.

General of the coup Min Aung Hlaing could apply for a model since 1962, when the general Ne Win ousted the civilian government. They Win set out to take Myanmar, then Burma, towards hospitals, socialism saturated with superstition.