The murder on September 16 of Mahsa Amini by the Moral Police for not wearing the veil “correctly” has unleashed a strong wave of protests that has shaken Iran in the last month. Women have led this movement against strict laws that violate their most basic rights. A situation that was not always like this, but that has been going on since 1979, the year in which the Islamic Revolution triumphed and Iran became a theocracy.

During the first seven decades of the 20th century, Iran was a long way from being the country it is today. This nation was a monarchy that since 1926 was ruled by the Pahlavi dynasty. For the years prior to the revolution, its sovereign was Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a figure very close to the West who made Iran one of the United States’ greatest allies in the Middle East and tried to carry out various internal reforms in his country with the in order to modernize it.

The years of the Shah were characterized by the liberalization of the Iranian economy, the growth of a westernized bourgeoisie, the abolition of the veil or the expansion of women’s rights. During their governments, this group came to have the right to vote, divorce and almost total personal freedom. Although, despite his social concessions, in the political aspect, this monarch was characterized by his great repression against dissidents and opponents who dared to challenge him. Something that generated great discomfort in various sectors of Iranian society.

Protests against the monarchy brought to an end and made Iran become a theocratic republic

The thousands of detainees and hundreds of deaths caused the protests to grow at the end of 1978 against the monarch and his family, whom they accused of leading a tyrannical and deeply corrupt regime. Behind these protests there was a melting pot of people who were only united by their total rejection of the monarchy. Some of the opponents were communists, others were liberal students from urban settings, and finally there were also Islamic fundamentalists.

The social and westernization reforms that the Shah had led made the ultra-conservative religious group feel very badly, who saw in them a threat to the traditional Iranian way of life and a kind of cultural invasion.

During the protests, this group managed to become the majority and gain more and more strength thanks to the fact that it managed to unite a large number of Iranians around what united them most: religion. And furthermore, unlike other groups, such as the communists, they had a great leader: Ayatollah Khomenei.

Some of his words from exile in Paris already guessed what he intended to do once he was in power: “Whether it is an abdication or a resignation means nothing, but the Shah has to be removed from his throne. The vote of the people is no longer the Shah and he has to be removed from his throne. After his removal, the Islamic Republic will be established.” , which will be based on the general popular vote”.

The victory of the revolution deposed the Shah and turned Iran into a theocracy governed by Islamic law and led by Ayatollah Khomeini.

Ayatollah Khomeini’s accession in 1979 ended most women’s rights

From this moment, the reality of the country changed completely. Iran became an Islamic republic without precedent in the 20th century in the Middle East. Religion became a central part of the state and women lost many of the rights they enjoyed.

They became completely dependent on their relatives, first their parents or brothers and then their husbands, lost the right to divorce, were subjected to forced marriages on some occasions and were forced to always wear the hijab in public spaces or to ask for permission to men to be able to study or travel. Something that raised a lot of controversy.

However, although there was some opposition from some groups in defense of women’s rights, this had practically no impact. The Islamic regime managed to stabilize its power during the 1980s and 1990s despite internal challenges against the Kurdish and leftist opposition guerrillas and external ones, such as the war that devastated this nation against Iraq between 1980 and 1988 or the constant tension with the United States and Israel, nations that promoted their international isolation.

More than 40 years after the Islamic revolution, society has changed… but the regime has not

During these more than 40 years of Islamic revolution, changes in the norms that govern this system have been really few, despite the fact that Iranian society has evolved little by little. This change is felt especially among the young population, which represents a high percentage in Iran, although it has never been expressed in the political class, which is totally subject to the doctrines of the supreme leader in office, which since the death of the Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This wave of change has caused many women to start wearing tighter clothes than the regime allows, decide to put on makeup or allow part of their hair to show when they wear the veil. Gestures that are highly persecuted by the morality police, in charge of supervising that the strict code of behavior and dress imposed by the ayatollahs is complied with at all times. Something that does not prevent more and more people from understanding the reason for such severe regulations.

It is in this context, coupled with the general discontent over the economic crisis, in which the assassination of Mahsa Amini has sparked such strong protests against the Ayatollahs’ regime.

Demonstrations in Iran have been common in recent years, but they were mainly economic in nature and were directed against the government in power and not against the system. When these women reject the use of the veil, they are attacking one of the fundamental ideological pillars of the Islamic Republic and that is where the violent reaction of the regime can be understood.

This strong movement for women’s rights is almost unprecedented in the more than 40 years of revolution and, although it is something very significant, it seems difficult to imagine that it can bring about real changes in Iran. At present, an ultra-conservative government governs and it is not easy for a state that has been characterized by the elimination of all dissent and by its strengthening of arms, to give in to civil protests.