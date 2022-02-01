History The Inca king filled the room with gold and two with silver to free him, but the Spaniards still killed him: Some of the treasure may have ended up in your jewelry too

“They long for gold like hungry pigs,” the Aztecs said of the Spaniards.
Do you own gold jewelry? In that case, you may well have a tiny slice of the treasure that the Spanish conquistadors robbed of Native Americans about 500 years ago.
“Some of this gold is almost certainly on the wrists and fingers of Finns even today,” says a gold market expert. Sam Laakso Power Gold Gold Deposit Company.
