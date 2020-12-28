The Second International was to ensure peace. The opposite happened with the indirect support given to the belligerents by socialists. In 1919, internationalism was reborn from isolated militants and took on a different meaning after the Bolsheviks came to power and the creation of the Communist International (CI) on May 2. The project of world revolution is postponed after the failure of the revolutionary uprisings in Germany and Austria in particular. Hope comes from Bolshevism.

It remains to build the Communist Party in France, which will be defined in the 21 conditions for membership of the International. The Committee of the Third International was organized in 1919, led by former opponents of the “Sacred Union” who decided to carry out their actions in the direction of the Socialist Party by associating activists of other sensibilities. The Communist Bulletin, led by Boris Souvarine, publicizes the analyzes and the first achievements of the Bolsheviks.

At the same time, the tactics of the CI are shifting. After the failure of the revolutionary movements in Europe, while maintaining the communist perspective, the objective became to make the national socialist parties adhere to the Communist International. The transformation into Bolshevism Communist Parties will take place later. In each country, at first, a complete break is required with reformist ideas and activists. To create such a nationally centralized communist party depending on an international leadership, it will be necessary to accept the 21 conditions defining this new type of party. Congress is divided on this issue and opponents are increasing their reservations or rejecting these conditions.

The strength of the socialist current which intends to rebuild the Second International constitutes an obstacle. Hence the need to closely follow French events, all the more so as the French participate in the governing bodies of the CI. For his supporters, the main opponents became the French “centrist” socialists (Jean Longuet or the former Guesdist Paul Faure). They debate the conditions of membership in the CI, which excluded them by qualifying them as “proven reformists” who refuse the construction of a true communist party.

During the Congress in Tours, discussions are not limited to public sessions. Behind the scenes, negotiations continue, especially between those who vote for membership. The supporters of the CI are not absent and the role of Clara Zetkin, clandestine, is not limited to the letter read from the podium or its appearance in the darkened room. Having recently become the leader of the future German Communist Party, she is the best-known communist activist, especially for her struggles towards women. The telegram, signed Zinoviev, in the name of the executive committee of the CI recalls the demand not to conclude an agreement with the friends of Longuet and with “The politics of opportunist reformism”, in the words of Clara Zetkin. The maintenance of “The current unity of the party”, often formulated in debates, is thus condemned. For a few months, the new party will be called the “Socialist Party” to ensure continuity, while specifying that it is the “French Section of the Communist International” (PS-SFIC).