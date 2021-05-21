After 11 days of intense clashes between Israel and the Hamas group, in the Gaza Strip, 232 Palestinians – including 65 children – and 12 Israelis – including 2 children – died. With the “mutual and unconditional” ceasefire, UN Secretary General António Guterres urged Palestinian and Israeli leaders to begin a serious dialogue after restoring calm to address the deep roots of the conflict.

What began in Jerusalem in early May 2021 with heavy clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police on the iconic mosque esplanade, led to crossfire of rockets, aerial bombardments and artillery deployment between Hamas and Israel. Such violence had not been experienced in Gaza since 2014, the year of the bloodiest conflict between the two sides. In July of that year, Israel broke out a 50-day war, which it justified necessary, to stop the firing of rockets by Hamas from Gaza.

According to UN estimates, more than 2,104 Palestinians were killed in the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, half of them civilians. On the Israeli side, 73 people were killed, including six civilians.

The UN also estimated at 171,000, completely devastated Palestinian homes that left tens of thousands of families unprotected and a Gaza strip in ruins.

Where does Hamas come from, the Islamic group that does not cease its fight against Israel?

Hamas is a group whose origin dates back to the First Intifada. It was 1987 and Palestinian nationalist sentiment gave rise to the famous “War of the Stones.” Thousands of Palestinians, at the point of stones and sticks, faced the powerful Israeli Army, in its fight against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. That First Intifada lasted a long six years, and only ended with the 1993 Oslo Accords, a peace treaty signed between Yasser Arafat and Isaac Rabin, after accounting for the deaths of 1,374 Palestinians and about 200 Israelis. Despite the peace achieved, the Hamas group had been consolidated under a founding charter in which the non-recognition of the State of Israel and the struggle for its sovereignty in the historic region of Palestine was established.

The second intifada broke out in September 2000, in Jerusalem, the city that remains in dispute, as both Israelis and Palestinians consider it the capital of their states. In the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the holiest place for Muslims in Jerusalem, the then Israeli political leader Ariel Sharon appeared.

The provocation felt by the Palestinian faithful by Sharon’s visit led them to confront the Israeli forces, again with stones, despite the fact that 4,228 of them died during five years of the intifada, most of them civilians. On the Israeli side, 1,024 people died, according to the UN Humanitarian Information Office.

During the five years of the Second Intifada several interesting events occurred. On the one hand, the suicide attacks by Hamas militants were seen in the Palestinian population as an effective mechanism against the Israeli occupation. On the other hand, in March 2004 the leader of Hamas, its founder and spiritual leader, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, died. His death in the framework of an Israeli missile attack further aroused the indignation of his followers.

Finally, a few months later, with the death of Yasser Arafat at the age of 75, the then main Palestinian leader and one of the founders of Fatah, the political path of Hamas was in a favorable position to win the 2006 Palestinian elections.

Another aspect that surpassed Hamas in popularity was its social work in clinics and hospitals to safeguard the Palestinian victims of the Second Intifada.

Instead, the Palestinians looked suspiciously at Fatah, the movement at the head of the Palestinian National Authority, for allegations against it of corruption and political ineffectiveness.

Hamas’s triumph over Fatah in the 2006 legislative elections triggered a political crisis that in turn broke any alliance of the two Palestinian factions. Thus the panorama, Hamas remained with the jurisdiction of the Gaza Strip, whereas Fatah took care of the control of the West Bank.

With Hamas in charge of Gaza, and having been called a terrorist organization by various nations including Israel, the United States and the European Union, the clashes on the Gaza border with Israel were swift.

Direct conflicts between Hamas and Israel began after the 2006 Palestinian elections

The first major conflict occurred between December 2008 and January 2009. Its trigger was the launch of Hamas rockets, in response to the shortages suffered by the Israeli blockade. More than 1,300 Palestinians were killed, in contrast to 14 killed on the Israeli side.

In 2012 there was another war in an increase in tensions in Gaza, of short duration, but which left 167 Palestinians and 6 Israelis dead.

So the accounts, the direct conflicts between Hamas and Israel, not counting the intifadas, have occurred in 2008, 2012, 2014 and now in 2021. A struggle that according to both parties seems to have no solution or middle ground.

Although the United States and the European Union have claimed Israel’s legitimate defense of the territories assigned to it by the UN in 1948, the year their State was created, they have also called for the cessation of hostilities, in part because International Human Rights Organizations have denounced the disproportion with which Israel counterattacks its Arab enemies. Examples of this are the exaggerated number of civilian deaths on the Palestinian side, the massive destruction of its cities, and the territories illegally annexed in the Six Day War.

On the Palestinian side, Hamas acts as its extremist wing that says it will not give in to Israel until the occupied territories are recovered, especially East Jerusalem, the one considered by the Palestinians the capital of their future state, and which since 1967 has been in absolute control of Israel.

And that was precisely the reason why Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian National Authority, postponed the long-awaited elections scheduled for May 2021, given the impossibility of holding them in Jerusalem, and arousing the indignation of Hamas.

Meanwhile, a ceasefire ensures calm in the battered Gaza region, home to nearly two million people, in constant uncertainty as to when a long and lasting peace will come.