Santiago de Chile, September 13, 1973. Jean-Noël Bouillane de Lacoste, First Counselor of the Embassy, ​​retains his ears glued to the radio station. Two days earlier, the Chilean armed forces bombed the presidential palace of La Moneda. Socialist President Salvador Allende is lacking. The putschists, backed by the US, received. Start the hunt for dissidents.

Listening to army communications, Lacoste famous the listing of 95 needed left figures. Within the afternoon, one among them, Eugenio Lira Massi, involves ask for the safety of France. This younger journalist is understood for sulphurous articles printed within the satirical every day Puro Chile which he based shortly earlier than Allende’s election in 1970. In contrast to the Latin American embassies, France doesn’t follow diplomatic asylum. For the French adviser, it’s a matter of conscience that he should rapidly resolve within the absence of his ambassador. He decides to disregard the dangers and opens the doorways of the embassy to the journalist on the run.

The beginning of a large-scale humanitarian operation

Again in Chile on September 22, Ambassador Pierre de Menthon accredited his advisor’s initiative regardless of the Quai d’Orsay’s preliminary reservations. Just a few days earlier, the President of the Republic gave him a cryptic order: “Do every little thing doable on a humanitarian degree”. Though George Pompidou refuses to sentence Normal Pinochet’s coup d’état, arguing at a press convention on September 27 that “France acknowledges states, not governments”, he provides freedom of motion to his embassy to large-scale humanitarian motion. This place is formalized the subsequent day: France will take part within the reception of refugees.

Rapidly, asylum seekers flocked. Some, like photographer Guillermo Saavedra, come by themselves. Others, by means of networks of “smugglers”. Thus, Bishop Fernando Ariztia personally escorts a number of of them. On October 18, it’s Father Pierre who accompanies two {couples} from the Emmaus group of Temuco whose launch he obtained. For everybody, the phrases of the ambassador who welcomes them are indefeasible. “You’re protected now,” she advised them.

In whole, the French embassy will enable 800 individuals to flee the camps and torture of the Chilean dictatorship. Confronted with the inflow of refugees, Françoise and Pierre de Menthon open the doorways of their residence. Mattresses are loaned by the French highschool and the curtains are reworked into sheets and blankets. The wives of diplomats care for the every day provides.

A diplomatic standoff with the army junta

The embassy ensures that protected conducts are obtained for the refugees. The Alliance Française bus hyperlinks to the airport. Pierre de Menthon accompanies them till takeoff to France. Eight thousand individuals will thus be exfiltrated by European and Latin American embassies.

However the junta persists in refusing the departure of some. Eugenio Lira Massi is one among them. He wrote to his spouse Estella: “The troopers are the masters and lords of the nation. They attribute the safe-conducts to their pleasure. Plainly they’ve a grudge towards these whom they might not seize, torture or shoot. Or that they didn’t ship to Dawson Island or to Chacabuco camp ”.

Irritated by the angle of France but in addition of Italy and Sweden, the junta set an ultimatum for the European states. No safe-conduct shall be issued after December 11. However the diplomatic missions don’t disarm. French diplomats even received some victories, reminiscent of the discharge of journalist Ibar Aïbar, imprisoned within the Chacabuco camp. He left for France together with his spouse Michelle and their kids in February 1974.

Eugenio Lira Massi finally ends up receiving his safe-conduct. The primary Chilean welcomed by France is due to this fact the final to depart on June 8, 1974. By no means has French diplomacy embodied with a lot humanity the values ​​of its republican triptych: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.

An explosive affair for the French Republic

Just a few weeks after arriving in Paris, Massi wrote a protracted letter of because of Lacoste. He additionally concedes: “I’m now conscious of the difficulty my articles could have triggered you”. A yr earlier than the Coup d’Etat, the journalist had certainly provoked by his writings a diplomatic disaster between Santiago and Paris. The topic: the French atomic bomb.

In July 1972, Massi made public in Puro Chile a scientific examine which reported the gathering of micro-ashes within the cordillera attributed to French nuclear exams. He accuses France of contaminating the Pacific, from Easter Island to the Andes Cordillera. These revelations anger Chilean parliamentarians. The Senate asks President Allende to intervene with the French authorities.

For Paris, these accusations come on the worst time. Its nuclear program is extensively criticized. Australia and New Zealand plan to file a petition with the Worldwide Legal Courtroom in The Hague, whereas Peru claims – with out offering proof – {that a} French bomb triggered an earthquake within the Andes. Massi’s revelations, based mostly on tangible scientific outcomes, might worsen France’s place and endanger the technical (together with in civilian nuclear) and army cooperation that exists between Paris and Santiago and which dates again to the President’s go to. de Gaulle in 1964. President Allende, though pressed by parliamentarians, has little interest in breaking with France as he is aware of his precarious place towards the facility of the US.

Pierre de Menthon is accountable for clearing the case. The French authorities undertakes to supply radioactivity measuring units and to confirm the standard of the capital’s ingesting water reserves. In France, Michel Jobert, the Minister of Overseas Affairs, even asks Alain Peyrefitte, the secretary common of the Union of Democrats for the Republic (UDR, presidential celebration) to reasonable the zeal of his militants engaged in a marketing campaign of slander towards Allende’s Chile. The latter then acts as a mirror of the French left of the widespread program. For the Quai d’Orsay, anxious to protect France’s strategic pursuits on this area, it’s a query of not speeding the “susceptibility of the Chileans”.

The unusual disappearance of Eugenio Lira Massi

One yr after his departure from Chile, in June 1975, Eugenio Lira Massi, who turned a sweeper within the Humanity cleansing service, has a gathering with two Chilean journalist mates, Guillermo Saavedra and Ibar Aïbar. Former colleagues, they now reside in exile in Paris. “That day, we waited for Massi. He by no means got here, ”says Guillermo Saavedra. “When Aibar went to the Huma, he was advised that Massi had dedicated suicide and that he had been discovered useless in his condominium, that he would have drunk a number of bottles of robust alcohol”, he provides. . “I believe he was murdered, however there was by no means an investigation.”

From the mid-Nineteen Seventies, Chile and neighboring dictatorships launched the Condor Plan, a marketing campaign of counter-guerrilla warfare and political assassinations in Latin America and past. Just a few months after the demise of Massi, Orlando Letellier, a former minister of Allende was assassinated in a automobile bomb in Washington. DINA’s involvement was acknowledged and one among its brokers extradited to the US.

In his work on the Condor plan, journalist Dinges studied the circumstances of Massi’s demise. An article within the newspaper Le Monde from 2010 relays a query “Every year we uncover homicides which beforehand seemed to be pure deaths”. Has France, within the identify of its strategic pursuits, turned a blind eye to the actions of DINA on its soil?

Two days after the demise of Eugenio Lira Massi, the French Ministry of Overseas Affairs knowledgeable its embassy in Santiago of the arrival of a number of radioactivity measuring units. He writes: “the supply of those supplies have to be carried out immediately by you, avoiding any point out as to their origin, with the intention to preserve the worldwide community the confidential nature which has marked its operation”. Its need to stay silent on this matter is confirmed. Massi’s demise? The French Republic had each cause to scrub its arms of it. With out opening an investigation, it will likely be unimaginable to query the reason for his demise.

Thomas Lalire

Director of the documentary “La Résidence”, a Franco-Chilean reminiscence.