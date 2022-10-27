History | The book of the dead gave tips on how to survive in the afterlife

Hieroglyphic and in the picture of the papyrus scroll decorated with drawings are the scribe Very and his wife Familiar.

A table with meat, honey cakes, fruit and flowers is spread out in front of the couple. They are offerings to the sun god Ra, whose rise the couple is waiting for.

The picture is historical and important. The scribe Ani was in charge of managing the granaries of Abydos in Egypt about 3,500 years ago.

The papyrus records Ani and Tutu’s posthumous journey to the afterlife. In the picture, they have already survived many of the difficulties of the journey with the help of an important papyrus roll.

It gives precise and detailed instructions for encountering dangers, which the spouses may have already become familiar with when they were alive.

I gave papyrus is considered one of the finest The book of the dead versions. It was discovered in 1888, and now it on in the British Museum in London.

The Egyptians used versions of the Book of the Dead for about 1,700 years. It was a guide placed in the grave that made the deceased’s journey in the afterlife easier. It was more than that, even a kind of life guide, a handbook of mindfulness at the time.

The Book of the Dead told exactly what to expect after death. It advised the right route and how to talk to the gods so that they were satisfied. Only then do the gods allow the deceased to continue in the afterlife.

A boat-shaped hearse carries Ani’s mummy in the famous Ani papyrus. The figure dressed in a leopard’s skin is a priest who, among other things, pours a drink as a sacrificial gift.

The ancients the Egyptian concept of the afterlife meant, in a very simplified way, that the life of good and lucky people continued after death in almost the same way in another place.

The human soul traveled to the Hall of Truth in the beyond to be interrogated by the god Osiris and 42 judges.

If the deceased passed the interrogation, his heart was weighed on a scale with a feather of Ma’at, the goddess of justice, in one cup.

If the heart was heavier than a feather, it was thrown on the floor to be petted by the monster demon Ammut. Then there was no more soul.

“What do you need to know and say when you arrive at the Hall of Truth, in order to be cleansed of all the evil you have done so that you can look the gods in the eye,” Ani’s papyrus tells about the ceremony.

The size of the following instructions is several pages of a current book. The book of the dead also offers answers to surprising button questions that would be presented to the deceased.

For example, the floor of the Hall of Truth would require the deceased to recite the names it had come up with for both feet of the deceased walking on it before it would allow him to proceed across the hall. No problem, the names were found in the papyrus.

Excerpt from the Book of the Dead: the heart is weighed in the Hunefer papyrus, probably from 1375 BC.

Cardiac those who passed with the honor of the weigh-in were ferried across Liljajärvi in ​​a reed boat to their final and eternal abode at Ruokoniity.

There he met the important loved ones he had lost in a previous life and lived there forever as a copy of his life on earth – but without everyday worries.

Almost all the travelers did not make it to the weigh-in. They fell prey to soul-hunting monsters, fell into chasms, or drowned in a flaming lake.

The dead the book was therefore a navigator of the afterlife and a guide to behavior and manners. It was also life insurance for the afterlife, giving the soul the security it needed to get there.

Scholars of ancient Egyptian history have held to this interpretation ever since the German Egyptologist Karl Lepsius presented it in 1842.

In his book, Lepsius prepared the first coherent account of the papyrus scroll. He also gave them a name in his research TodtenbuchThe Book of the Dead.

Books of the dead have been found in thousands of graves, whose deceased represented many social classes and professions.

Ancient history however, it is constantly changing due to new discoveries, more precise research methods and the combination of data.

Dimensions have also been found for the Books of the Dead, which deepen the early Egyptologists’ interpretations of their purpose.

The background is the most significant modern project in terms of the study of dead books, which collects the information they contain in one place. The large-scale project was already started in the 1970s by a researcher at the University of Bonn Ursula Rößler-Köhler.

Today known as the Dead Books project Totenbuch database of the German Academy of Sciences already covers about four fifths of the known texts and images of the Dead Books as photographs and digital files.

This one based on the material, several contemporary researchers conclude that the Books of the Dead were read in Egyptians’ everyday life much more than has been thought.

Their other main purpose could be to make a person approach his future death calmly and understand its purpose.

The conclusions are based on the interpretation of the contents of the texts of the Dead Books. It can be concluded from certain wordings that they were not only tailored for the afterlife, but also to protect their wearer in living life.

The Egyptians themselves did not even call the papyrus scrolls the Book of the Dead. For them, they were texts with which to step towards a new day.

“Books of the dead have all too often been described as just a guide to the afterlife. They were much more. Perhaps their most important significance was that they helped alleviate people’s fears of all the unknowns involved in death,” says the Doctor of Egyptology Foy Scalf from the University of Chicago Live Science– in an online magazine.

Thus, the books of the Dead could even have a calming effect on society as a whole. The interpretation is still controversial.

The book of the dead consisted of numerous pieces of advice or spells, one of which is shown in the picture.

The dead books were valuable and sought-after merchandise, and their own professional community grew up around their production.

There are many creators working on a high-quality piece of work. For the production, a master draftsman, a fluent writer, and a specialist in deities familiar with beliefs and myths were needed.

We also needed a person who knew how to interpret the customer’s personal needs and expectations. When a customer ordered a Book of the Dead for himself or a deceased relative, he was interviewed.

Based on the discussions, the authors included the life stages and wishes of the future owner in the Book of the Dead. The customer could also choose the images, the artist, the amount of advice, the quality of Papyrus and the artist.

There were a couple of hundred different types of advice, or spells.

The work included a warranty. In several texts there is a passage where the scribe congratulates the subscriber on an excellent choice and assures that with these instructions he will survive the interrogations and trials with honor.

Fact A travel guide also for the masses The first Books of the Dead were found in Thebes, which is now Luxor. They were made about 1,500 years before the beginning of the chronology. Before that, similar messages were engraved at least as early as 2350 BC on the walls, coffins and vaults of the pyramids. The Pyramid Texts were restricted to rulers and their family members. When casket texts became common around 2000 BC, the number of people who could enjoy the afterlife multiplied. The change has been described as the “democratization of the afterlife”. More and more Egyptians felt they needed a dedicated spell on their graves. The increase in the importance of the god Osiris influenced the spread of the Books of the Dead drawn as pictures and hieroglyphs on papyrus scrolls. Osiris ruled the afterlife and the fate of the soul of the deceased.

The golden age of dead books lasted for about five hundred years until the 11th century BC.

The last books of the Dead were apparently produced in the first century of our era, during the time of the Christian apostles.

As a cheap version ready-made spell compositions were sold in funeral homes and temples, with the name of the deceased added to the empty space at the beginning.

The textual content of the book of the dead consists of advice divided into its own chapters, of which researchers use the term spell. It is based on the ancient Egyptian hieroglyph depicting the human mouth ru. It meant spell, magic, mouth, speech or song depending on the context of use.

Based on the pictures, the books of the dead have also been read aloud to those who could not afford to pay for the preparation of a papyrus roll. Images were widely used because literacy was only a privilege of a small elite.

Several owners of the Books of the Dead could hardly decipher the hieroglyphic texts, but could understand their complex message as a condensed picture. This is what a researcher at the Department of Oriental Studies at the University of Oxford writes Geraldine Pinch in his book Egyptian Myth: A Very Short Introduction.

Current research has tried to find out whether the production of the books of the dead included gender bias.

Based on grave discoveries, they were made ten times more often for men than for women until 1500 BC. In the Books of the Dead compiled five hundred years later, the proportion of women rises to a third.

On the other hand, not a single spell that was used mainly by either men or women has been found, says an Egyptologist from the University of California Marissa Stevens for Live Science.

Of the dead the books were still known in medieval Europe and the Middle East, but the information about their purpose had been lost and the texts could not be interpreted.

Since they were still understood as religious texts, they were mistakenly considered holy books like the Bible or the Koran.

However, the book of the dead was not a sacred collection of religious writings, Pinch reminds. The Book of the Dead did not have any uniform or commonly agreed form, so there were several versions.

Besides, there was no clear boundary between magic and religion in the everyday life of the ancient Egyptians.

Even the moral teachings of dead books only reached halfway. Although they emphasized the importance of good deeds and honesty, they also offered the deceased the means to get by otherwise.

The result of the heart weighing seemed to depend more on whether the deceased had previously gathered skills and knowledge to pass the test than on the deceased’s behavior on earth, Pinch concludes. So you could sneak out of the last exam with cunning.