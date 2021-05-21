History The aviation population received good news: the new building of the Finnish Aviation Museum is nearing completion

Vantaa will line its support for the Finnish Aviation Museum next week.

21.5. 16:04

Vantaa On Monday, the city government will consider how it will get involved in developing the operations of the Finnish Aviation Museum.

In practice, it is a question of locating the new building of the Finnish Aviation Museum and participating in the museum’s financing.

Finland The Aviation Museum is a national aviation responsibility museum located next to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Vantaa’s Aviapolis.

The museum is owned by the Finnish Aviation Museum Foundation, whose community shareholders are the Aviation Museum Association, Finnair, Finavia, the Finnish Aviation Association, Patria and the City of Vantaa. The Air Force also participates in the administration of the foundation.

The museum’s task is to preserve and present material related to Finnish civil, military and official aviation. The museum is visited by about 40,000 people a year and is the most popular museum site in Vantaa.

The Finnish Aviation Museum has operated in its current location for 40 years. The museum building has already seen its best days, and the land lease for the property will expire in 2028. The museum needs new premises to continue operations.

The current exhibition spaces of the Finnish Aviation Museum are old and cramped.

New Numerous investment options have been explored for the building.

Vantaa has now ended up zoning a new museum building, ie the exhibition center next to the current museum building. The planned location has also been a favorite of the aviation museum staff for years.

“This has been worked closely with Vantaa for a year and a half,” says the museum director Pia Illikainen.

The city acquires full ownership of the site of the museum building and leases it to the Aviation Museum Foundation under a long-term agreement.

Self for the exhibition building, the aviation museum has commissioned a consultant to make preliminary calculations on the two models.

The museum wants a larger solution, costing about 17 million euros. The second option is smaller and would have a tax-free price of around € 15 million.

The choice depends on whether the Finnish Aviation Museum Foundation can collect the difference from, for example, private financiers. In addition to the foundation and the city of Vantaa, state money is being sought for the museum building.

Museum director Illikainen estimates that the project, with all its costs, will cost a total of about 20 million euros.

Finland the aviation museum plans to provide some more separate storage facilities for the archive and for those aircraft that will not be permanently on display in the new exhibition building.

One possible solution is to acquire separate storage locations. It is hoped that the object archive will be closer to the exhibition building so that objects can be moved more easily from there to the exhibitions.

“The idea is that certain of the largest aircraft will remain on display at the exhibition center at all times and that smaller, more mobile ones will be changed thematically,” Illikainen says.

“I want our new museum to have a warm spirit and even a home away from home, to be easy to come to, and to be a human-sized place despite its large size and novelty.”

New the museum could open its doors in 2025 at the earliest.

The Aviation Museum’s ambitious goal is to increase the annual number of visitors to 100,000 when the new building is completed.