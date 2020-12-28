Since the end of the war, in France, left circles, and more particularly the organizations of the workers’ movement, have questioned themselves. The national congress of the French Section of the Workers’ International (SFIO) which took place in February 1920 in Strasbourg thus decided to withdraw the Second International. The SFIO then mandates Marcel Cachin and Louis-Oscar Frossard to negotiate the conditions of admission to the Communist International with the Bolshevik leaders. They go to Russia and get closer to the committee of the Third International.

From prison, Loriot and Souvarine take an active part

From the start of the congress which opened on December 25 at the Salle du Manège in Tours (read our edition of Thursday, December 24), the agenda is reversed. We first examine the situation in the federations to measure the extent of the current favorable to membership of the Communist International. The federation officials explain the results during the first two days. Then, for three days, a small fortnight of French socialists deliver their analyzes. Three perspectives stand out.

The motion to join the Communist International is drawn up for the Congress. From prison, Fernand Loriot and Boris Souvarine, secretaries of the committee, take an active part in the drafting of the “Resolution presented by the committee of IIIe Internationale and the Cachin-Frossard fraction ”. Older in the socialist commitment, Cachin, after having been an active supporter of the Sacred Union, extols the benefits of the revolution. Russian Communists are setting an example by building “The essential fortress against imperialism”.

Léon Blum provides the arguments to continue “the old house”

A motion from “Committee for the reconstruction of the International” offers the “Adherence with reservations to IIIe International “. Jean Longuet presents the principles. His speech expresses the reservations vis-à-vis the communist model of revolution. After denouncing these activists as “Proven reformists”, the leaders of the Communist International are warning the partisans of communism not to accept them.

A committee of socialist resistance to the Third International opposes membership. In order to defend this orientation, Léon Blum provides the arguments to refuse the transformation, demanded by the Communist International, of the socialist party into a communist party. Later, seeing the refusal of his proposals to continue “The old house”, before the final vote by Congress, Blum will announce the withdrawal of the orientation motion he defended and the refusal to participate in the discussions. Split way!