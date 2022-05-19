History that you made, history to make. The start of the anthem of the ‘tenth’ is not far off to present the clash that will measure Real Madrid this Friday with Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu. The League champion will put the finishing touch to his brilliant journey through the domestic tournament with both eyes set on the imminent future, but without forgetting his recent past. The same that Marcelo, Isco or Bale stained with glory. Three figures who had an outstanding role in the last royal cycle in Europe of the Chamartín club, but who will say goodbye to the Paseo de la Castellana coliseum turned into secondary actors while their team heads the assault on the ‘fourteenth’. In a scenario that only lives for today and for tomorrow, a space will be opened for yesterday within that announced dress rehearsal for the final in Paris to which the shining owner of the last Copa del Rey does not exactly attend as a guest of stone.

«The sensations are good because we want to say goodbye to our fans in the last game. It has been a very nice season, we have done well and the fans have helped. The League has to be good from start to finish. The objective is clear: to have a good dynamic in front of our fans to win the final”, said Carlo Ancelotti in the preview of a match for which the Italian coach has his entire squad available with the exception of Alaba, who missed the last training session due to an overload but whose presence against Liverpool does not seem to be in danger.

The Austrian will give up his position at the center of the defense to Nacho in an eleven that, moreover, will almost certainly be the same one that will face Liverpool at the Stade de France in eight days. The other exception may be the possible inclusion of Marcelo on the left side so that the merengue parish pays a well-deserved tribute to a living legend who has won 24 titles wearing the white jacket, with the possibility of adding another one next week to elevate even more his stratospheric record. He arrived as a promise fifteen years ago and will leave as a myth that elicits the unanimous applause of the fans.

Everything indicates that Ancelotti will also have a gesture of affection with Isco, the starter and a prominent figure in the Champions League finals in Cardiff and kyiv, which were worth ‘orejonas’ for Real Madrid. But Bale is not expected. «Everyone knows that he ends his contract. Whether or not he plays tomorrow is not that important. The important thing is that he has been part of the history of this club. It remains in the memory of all Madrid fans because it was important in the ‘tenth’, in the final in kyiv and in the Copa del Rey, “adduced the coach. The Welshman entered the call, but he could be one of the discards.

Fifth place up for grabs



Beyond the sentimental factor and the morbidity that the appearance on the game rectangle of Ceballos, object of desire of Betis, would bring, Ancelotti will reinstate Courtois, Modric, Benzema and Vinicius, the four main beams that were not against Cádiz and on which will rest a good part of Real Madrid’s options to return to reign in its fetish competition next Saturday.

Raising the level of demand for the Champions League finalist will be the mission of a Betis that appears at the Santiago Bernabéu with fifth place in the domestic championship at stake. A question not at all trivial both in terms of pride and economics. A point would be enough for Manuel Pellegrini’s team to beat Real Sociedad. For this, the Engineer, who will not be able to count on Claudio Bravo, Víctor Ruiz or Bellerin, will not keep any cards. “Not everything is finished, this game remains and it may have greater or lesser importance. You have to win any game you play. There is motivation, more before the champion and in his field », warned the Chilean.