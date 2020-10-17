Near Paris, a history teacher was probably beheaded on the street in connection with the controversial Mohammed cartoons. After the fact on late Friday afternoon near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, the French anti-terrorism prosecutor intervened. The alleged perpetrator shot by the police died later, according to judicial sources.

After the allegedly terrorist attack, President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the scene late on Friday evening. As reported by the TV news channel BFMTV and other media, the 42-year-old was accompanied by Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and the Minister Deputy Minister of the Interior, Marlène Schiappa.

According to the police, the murder victim is a history teacher who showed his students the Mohammed cartoons as part of his class on freedom of expression. According to investigators, the police had been called to the school northwest of the French capital because eyewitnesses had observed a suspect nearby. When the officers arrived on site, they found Teacher’s body.

The alleged perpetrator is said to have been killed by police in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise. The mayor of Éragny-sur-Oise, Thibault Humbert, reported this to the broadcaster BFM TV. “It’s incredibly violent. That is the information I now have, ”said Humbert. He was on site and in contact with the investigators.

Other media wrote that he was seriously injured by the police. It was said that he previously attacked the police. According to the Reuters news agency, eyewitnesses reported that the attacker shouted “God is great” in Arabic.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

According to the French newspaper “Le Monde” Police officers were called near the scene because a suspicious person was reported roaming the area. Upon arrival, the police discovered the decapitated victim.

According to “Le Monde”, which cites police circles, the teacher deals with the subject of freedom of expression in his class in connection with the caricatures of Muhammad. This aspect is the reason why the anti-terrorist prosecutor took over the investigation.

Suspected explosive vest – mine clearance service called

After the police discovered the body, officials in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise are said to have tried to stop the alleged perpetrator, who was carrying a stabbing weapon. Since he is said to have threatened the police, they shot him. Because they then suspected according to “Le Monde” that the alleged perpetrator is wearing an explosive vest, the demining service was called.

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is currently traveling to Morocco, immediately decided to return to France.

France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years – more than 250 people died. Therefore, people are almost always aware of the threat of terrorism. Only a few weeks ago there had been a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. The perpetrator had named the renewed publication of controversial Mohammed cartoons, which he “couldn’t stand”, as the motive. (Tsp, dpa, AFP)