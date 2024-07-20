History | Such a wooden house idyll was destroyed from the inner city of Helsinki – a dense residential area was built in its place

History|Puu-Pasila was built at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. 80 years later, almost everything old was demolished, and only a few wooden houses remained as a reminder of the unique idyll.

Short 50 years ago, the unique wooden house idyll disappeared from the map of Helsinki. Along with the wooden houses built in Länsi-Pasila, more than a hundred years of unique living history fell into disrepair.

At the end of the second century, however, there was still no information about Länsi-Pasila; was a suburb of Fredriksberg and the estate of Böhle. Helsinki was crowded, and there was especially a shortage of cheap apartments.