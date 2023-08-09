





06:27 FILE PHOTO: In this Saturday Aug. 9, 2008 file photo, a column of Russian armored vehicles are seen en route to the South Ossetian capital Tskhinvali, somewhere in the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia ( Georgia). © Musa Sadulayev, AP

In this issue we review the blitzkrieg between Russia and Georgia waged in August 2008, in the breakaway region of South Ossetia. It was the first time in the 21st century that Moscow invaded a country under the argument of ‘geopolitical influence’. Since then, the Kremlin has exercised effective control over this region of North Georgia, which it recognizes as an “independent state.” However, most of the world still considers South Ossetia to be part of Georgia.