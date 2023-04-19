History | Scientists solved the riddle of 12 severed hands

The hands were found in Avaris of ancient Egypt, which was a great city in the world at the time.

Researchers believe they have found the solution to the riddle of the 12 severed hands.

Archaeologists discovered the severed hands in 2011 during the excavations of the ancient city of Avaris in Egypt in the Nile Delta. The hands have since been dated in research to the years 1,620–1,550 before the start of our calendar, says Science.org.

Avaris was the capital of the Hyksos who took over ancient Egypt around 1640 BCE. They ruled northern Egypt for about a hundred years.

At first, some researchers suspected that Avaris’s discovery might be the remains of punishment for criminals, for example thieves. However, there is no evidence of cutting off hands as a punishment for criminals from ancient Egypt.

Second the so-called gold of honor ritual was considered an alternative. Scientists now believe they have found confirmation of this theory.

In the gold of honor ritual, soldiers gave severed hands from defeated enemies as tokens of victory to the pharaoh, who rewarded them with a golden necklace.

The investigations revealed that Avaris’ hands had been cut off at the wrist very carefully, and had not been brutally chopped off with, for example, an axe. In addition, it seems that the hands were cut off only after death. The hands have belonged to people over 21 years old, but not to the elderly. Most likely they are men’s hands.

Kunnia’s gold ritual is also supported by the hand’s Löytöpaiksa in Avaris.

“The hands were placed very carefully in the pits, which had a direct view of the ruler’s throne room. This suggests that the pharaoh valued them as signs of victory. The hands of ordinary criminals would have just been thrown away,” says the German paleopathologist who led the study Julia Gresky For Science.org.

In Avaris an Austrian archaeologist who has been excavating for decades Manfred Bietak believes that cutting off the hands of enemies as a sign of victory probably began during the Hyksos’ reign. After their time, it became a common practice in ancient Egypt. Several descriptions of the gold of honor ritual have been preserved in temples and tombs, but no actual evidence of it has been found before.

According to Bietak, the pharaoh who expelled the Hyksos from Egypt Ahmosen on the wall of a temple in the ancient city of Abydos, piles of severed hands are depicted. Ahmose was the first pharaoh of the New Kingdom, who ruled from about 1550–1525 BCE and united the fragmented Egypt.

The city of Avaris was probably founded before the reign of the Hyksos in the 20th century before the beginning of our era. During the time of the Hyksos, it is believed to have been the largest city in the world, as Avaris is estimated to have had up to 100,000 inhabitants at its largest.

From the Middle East the native Hyksos were probably a ruling upper class that hardly interfered with the culture of their subjects. The Hyksos may have brought horses, chariots, and other innovations that improved weapon technology to Egypt, but this theory has been questioned. Their reign was possibly the first in which foreigners ruled ancient Egypt. Hyksos meant ruler of foreign lands.

Avaris was conquered by the Egyptians during the reign of Pharaoh Ahmose, after which it lost its importance, but was probably still the most important port city in Egypt. Later pharaohs transported statues and building materials from Avaris to other cities.

Archaeological excavations have been carried out in the Avaris area since the end of the 19th century.

A study on the origin of hands was published In the scientific journal Nature.

