History Scholars wrote about Poles’ contribution to the Holocaust, Warsaw court ordered them to apologize

Investigators suggested that during World War II, the leader of a village was involved in the execution of 22 Jews. The leader’s more than 90-year-old relative sued them with the help of an organization close to the ruling party.

Polish the court ordered two Holocaust historians to apologize to a descendant of a mayor who served during World War II, news agencies say.

President of the Polish Auschwitz Council Barbara Enkelking and working at the University of Ottawa Jan Grabowski mentioned in their submitted research book Dalej jest noc (The night is ahead) that the leader of the village of Malinowo in northern Poland Edward Malinowski would have been associated with the execution of 22 Jews in the village.

The actual executions were made by Nazi German soldiers, but the writers suggested that Malinowski would have agreed to the surrender of the killed Jews to the Nazis.

A two-part case study of 1,600 pages by Enkelking and Grabowski deals with the complex role of Catholic Poles in the genocide of Jews during World War II. Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany during the war.

The lawsuit raised Malinowski’s more than 90-year-old niece. He demanded compensation of 22,000 euros. According to the Warsaw court, the argument put forward by historians was “inaccurate,” but it did not order compensation.

A relative over the age of 90 received help in the case from an anti-defamation movement close to the Polish ruling party PiS, according to the news agency AFP. The anti-defamation movement is a nationalist organization specializing in brightening the Polish landscape.

According to the news agency AFP, the convicts intend to appeal the verdict. Barbara Enkelking has previously called the lawsuit very dangerous for freedom of expression.

Judgment caused Jewish organizations to become irritated. Director of the World Jewish Congress Ronald S. Lauder in his statement, he expressed dismay at the verdict in the case, which he considered to be an erroneous defamation case.

“It is completely unacceptable that historians have to fear borrowing fully credible testimonies from Holocaust survivors,” Lauder said in a statement, according to news agency AFP.

Director of the Jewish Claims Conference, which promotes compensation for Jewish victims Gideon Taylor complained that the verdict undermines an open and honest handling of history.

In Poland a law was enacted in 2018 that criminalized all allegations that the Polish state would be liable for crimes committed by Nazi Germany on Polish soil. The law originally provided for mentioning up to three years in prison, but the sentence was waived within a few months due to international pressure.

Nazi crimes are still a sensitive place for Poland. World War II began when Nazi Germany took over Poland in accordance with the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, which defined the division of European interests. In World War II, six million Poles died, three million of whom were Jews. After the war, the Soviet Union made Poland its satellite state.

In Soviet times, Poles learned to think that they fought gloriously against the Nazis where other states that came to their power at the end of the Soviet war. Therefore, it is difficult for some Poles to accept that pre-war Polish citizens also participated in the atrocities of Nazi Germany. On the other hand, thousands of Poles also risked and sacrificed their own lives in helping Jews condemned to extermination camps.

Poles intervene very diligently in dealing with their wartime role. It was even introduced in the autumn of 2019 by the streaming service Netflix, which received a mill letter from the Polish Prime Minister after a document produced by Netflix for Poland had drawn the borders of an independent Polish concentration camp guard.

